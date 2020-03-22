Montgomery County reports the third COVID-19 death in Pennsylvania

Montgomery County on Sunday reported that one of its residents has died from COVID-19.

The county reported that a 72-year-old man had been hospitalized for several days before dying on Saturday.

This is the third death in Pennsylvania from the disease. The state Department of Health reported the first death in Northampton County, and a second death was reported Saturday, this time in Allegheny County.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased in the state Department of Health's daily report Sunday, Cumberland County's case total remained at 11 for the third straight day.

The DOH confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs in an update to its website Sunday morning, raising the state total to 479. There are now 4,964 negative test results in the state, an increase of 1,198 from Saturday. That makes the total number of test results added to the numbers since Saturday sits at 1,306.

Dauphin County had its first positive test report on Sunday.