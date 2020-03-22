Montgomery County reports the third COVID-19 death in Pennsylvania

Montgomery County on Sunday reported that one of its residents has died from COVID-19.
The county reported that a 72-year-old man had been hospitalized for several days before dying on Saturday.
This is the third death in Pennsylvania from the disease. The state Department of Health reported the first death in Northampton County, and a second death was reported Saturday, this time in Allegheny County.
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased in the state Department of Health's daily report Sunday, Cumberland County's case total remained at 11 for the third straight day.
The DOH confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs in an update to its website Sunday morning, raising the state total to 479. There are now 4,964 negative test results in the state, an increase of 1,198 from Saturday. That makes the total number of test results added to the numbers since Saturday sits at 1,306.
Dauphin County had its first positive test report on Sunday.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Saturday the state is seeing a spike in cases because more people are getting infected, not because testing has expanded. She also revealed Saturday that Wolf's administration is considering a “shelter in place” order to ensure people stay at home.
Levine said people with mild symptoms do not necessarily need to get tested, and, after calling their doctor, they may be able to stay home, rest, take fluids and anti-fever medication.
Testing is being prioritized for symptomatic people who are health care providers, elderly, have chronic medical conditions or are very ill, Levine said.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Cases per county confirmed by the Department of Health in the Midstate region as of Sunday:
- Cumberland County - 11
- Franklin County - 1
- Adams County - 5
- Dauphin County - 1
- Perry County - 0
- York County - 10
- Lancaster County - 6
