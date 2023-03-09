A Wednesday afternoon crash in Monroe Township left one person injured and started a house fire.

New Kingstown Fire Company members responded to the scene at 2:37 p.m. and CBS 21 reported the crash occurred in the 900 block of Park Place.

Local photographer Curt Werner said the vehicle struck a utility pole and live wires started a fire at a nearby home.

New Kingstown Fire Company officials said crews were limited at the scene with what they could do because ofthe live power lines and had to wait until power company crews could ensure that power in the area was safely disconnected.

Monroe Township fire officials said the driver of the vehicle, whom they did not identify, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Despite the urgency of the incident and an active fire, all crews at scene functioned under the established command structure which resulted in a safe and effective operation," New Kingstown Fire Chief Curt Hall said.

Werner said several local fire companies, fire police, EMS and Pennsylvania State Police responded, and New Kingstown fire officials said crews remained on the scene for nearly two hours.