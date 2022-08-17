Monroe Township bakery to be featured in food show organized by PA Tourism Office

A Monroe Township bakery and four Adams County locations will be among those featured in the first episodes of "Stuffed with Steve Ford," a new food show created by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office that will appear as an Apple TV series.

The show will feature Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native known for his HGTV shows with his sister Leanne Ford, "Restored by the Fords" and "Home Again with the Fords." Ford will hit the road in Pennsylvania, following the culinary trails that the tourism office has established in the past few years.

"I'm proudly from Pennsylvania and honored to host Stuffed," Ford said in a news release. "I'm always up for an adventure and we traveled all over the Keystone State to meet local farmers, bakers, and craft brewers. You'll get to watch as I try my hand at breadmaking and cannoli-stuffing and sample Pennsylvania culinary specialties along the way. It's a great show and I'm proud that it highlights the amazing food, rich traditions, and incredible people of PA."

The first four episodes, which are 11 minutes each, will follow Ford on the Baked: A Bread Trail and Picked: An Apple Trail. The two culinary trails that were recently launched features a number of Midstate locations, including Talking Breads in Monroe Township and Broad Street Market in Harrisburg for the bread trail, and Hollabaugh Brothers, Ploughman Taproom, Thirsty Farmer and Round Barn & Market in Adams County on the apple trail.

The episodes will be available on the Pennsylvania TV channel on Apple TV starting Friday, though Ford and the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will celebrate the show and launch with a premiere event Friday at the Broad Street Market. The event begins at 8 p.m. with a free outdoor showing of all four episodes, chance to meet Ford and the opportunity to visit the market, which will stay open until 9:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the episodes will be shown at Midtown Cinema at 9 p.m.

After the premiere, Ford will continue on these culinary trails, next tackling the charcuterie trail and pickled/fermented trail. Those episodes are expected to be released next year.