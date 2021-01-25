 Skip to main content
Mix of snow and sleet expected for Cumberland County with winter weather advisory in effect through Tuesday afternoon
Meteorologists expect less than two inches of snow from a storm passing through the Midstate Monday night.

With warmer air closer to the surface, temperatures will struggle to drop below freezing during the evening, according to ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackera's midday forecast. Sleet or freezing drizzle will develop late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with potential for light snow to develop after 8 p.m. Accumulations are expected to be between a coating to two inches with the western half of the region having the best chance to see two inches or more.

Patchy sleet and freezing drizzle could continue through Tuesday morning, creating potential for slick travel.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.

In light of the winter weather advisory, Carlisle Borough announced on its social media channels that crews would pre-treat borough roads before the storm begins and would continue to treat roads as necessary. The borough said it takes crews about four hours to salt every borough street and alleyway.

The borough also said storms like this have potential for power outages that can be reported to PPL by calling 1-800-342-5775, by texting "outage" to 898775 or visiting pplelectric.com.

PennDOT also advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Tier 1 travel restrictions will be put into place at 7 p.m. Monday on the following roads:

  • Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line;
  • Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) between the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges;
  • The entire length of Interstate 83; and
  • The entire length of Interstate 99.

At 10 p.m. Monday, tier 1 restrictions will go into effect on Interstate 80 from Interstate 79 to Intestate 81.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or alternate traction devices; and
  • Motorcycles.

Speed limits would be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane, unless work zone signage indicates otherwise. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on conditions.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

