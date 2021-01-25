Mix of snow and sleet expected for Cumberland County with winter weather advisory in effect through Tuesday afternoon

Meteorologists expect less than two inches of snow from a storm passing through the Midstate Monday night.

With warmer air closer to the surface, temperatures will struggle to drop below freezing during the evening, according to ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackera's midday forecast. Sleet or freezing drizzle will develop late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with potential for light snow to develop after 8 p.m. Accumulations are expected to be between a coating to two inches with the western half of the region having the best chance to see two inches or more.

Patchy sleet and freezing drizzle could continue through Tuesday morning, creating potential for slick travel.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.

In light of the winter weather advisory, Carlisle Borough announced on its social media channels that crews would pre-treat borough roads before the storm begins and would continue to treat roads as necessary. The borough said it takes crews about four hours to salt every borough street and alleyway.

The borough also said storms like this have potential for power outages that can be reported to PPL by calling 1-800-342-5775, by texting "outage" to 898775 or visiting pplelectric.com.