Where It Stands: New academic building at Carlisle Barracks should be ready for students by early August

The new academic building of the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks should be ready by early August for the Class of 2024, project manager Col. Robert Halvorson said last week.

With the exception of landscaping, exterior work is complete and progress is steady on finishing the interior of the 201,000-square-foot building designed to replace Root Hall.

“We’re being really optimistic,” Halvorson said. “We will receive the building by the end of July. We’re putting together a plan to occupy that building with the staff and faculty necessary to be functional on Aug. 7.”

Preparations are underway to move the collection of military and history books from the library in Root Hall to the two-story library in the new building in July.

Right now, the status of the interior work depends on the location, Halvorson said.

“They [the work crews] are moving through the building from top floor on the right-hand side down to the ground floor. Then they will start again on the top floor on the left-hand side.”

In some areas, workers only need to touch up the paint and install carpet, tile and wall accents prior to a final inspection. Elsewhere, crews need to put up drywall before moving on to the finishes. The first delivery of furniture for the building is expected in late February.

In March 2020, the Army awarded an $85.4 million construction contract to Manhattan Construction Co. of Arlington, Virginia. Congress has authorized $98 million for construction and outfitting of the new building.

As of Tuesday, the project is on schedule and coming in under budget, Halvorson said. The project is so well managed that the Army diverted $3 million of the allotted budget to other projects, he said.

The building will offer more space and greater operational flexibility than Root Hall, the current academic building, which was built in 1965-66 and dedicated in April 1967.

The Army War College offers a masters-level degree in strategic studies to senior military and civilian leaders. The current practice is to divide each incoming class of resident students into 24 seminar groups.

Halvorson said that with its fixed walls and outmoded systems, the design of Root Hall limits the ability of students and faculty to fully use information technology and collaborative approaches to learning.

The new building will double the size of each seminar room and offer 36 common spaces including the library and private rooms that can be scheduled out by faculty, staff and students. There will also be space where faculty and staff can experiment with different room configurations without affecting the seminars.

Once the building is fully occupied and operational, work will begin on demolition of Root Hall and the Bliss Hall auditorium by late 2024-early 2025, Halvorson said.

Prior to that, the Army will transfer the name “Root Hall” from the current building to the new building. This has been done before. The building known today as Upton Hall used to be Root Hall before the current academic building became operational in the late 1960s. Root Hall is named after Elihu Root, founder of the Army War College.

The new building will include Bliss Auditorium, which will be slightly larger than Bliss Hall. The new auditorium will be able to seat 592 people and will have two sky boxes for groups of up to 12 people each. If necessary, the sky boxes can be combined into one space accommodating 24.

While Bliss Hall and most of the current Root Hall will be demolished, there are no plans to demolish the Root Hall gymnasium. It is the only facility on the post that offers War College students indoor basketball, volleyball and racquetball courts, Halvorson said.

