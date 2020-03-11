Where it Stands: Construction could begin in early April on new U.S. Army War College academic building

Construction could begin on April 1 on an $85 million academic building to replace Root Hall on the U.S. Army War College campus of Carlisle Barracks.

The Army Tuesday awarded an $85,407,155 contract to Manhattan Construction Co. of Arlington, Virginia, for the construction of a new four-story, 201,000-square-foot general instruction building.

Bids were solicited via the internet with six received, said Carol Kerr, barracks spokeswoman. She added the goal is to complete the building by March 29, 2023.

The project will be paid for by fiscal year 2020 military construction funds, Kerr said. Work on the foundation will start in early April.

The new building will be located next to Collins Hall, which houses the Center for Strategic Leadership, which runs exercises and war game scenarios.

Once finished, the new building will offer more space and greater operational flexibility than Root Hall, the current academic building, which was built in 1965-66 and dedicated in late April 1967.

In October 2018, the Army Corps of Engineers validated Root Hall’s deficiencies, characterizing the building as “failing" and “past [its] useful life,” The Sentinel reported last April.

At the time, Barracks officials said that while Bliss Hall and most of Root Hall may be demolished and redeveloped as open or park space, there are no plans to demolish the Root Hall gymnasium, which they deemed vital to maintaining the physical fitness of war college students.

