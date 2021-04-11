Watch Now: Family accepts lost dog tag of WWII veteran from Camp Hill

Members of the Nam Knights of America MC motorcycle club rode from New Jersey to Carlisle Saturday to present U.S. Marine Corps veteran Leon Morgan Phelps’ dog tag to his family. The club presented the tags to Leon’s granddaughters, Gwen Phelps of Enola and Gretchen Phelps Shuman of Mechanicsburg during a ceremony at the Cumberland County PA Law Enforcement Memorial in Middlesex Township.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of the Nam Knights of America MC motorcycle club present lost dog tags Saturday to the family of World War II veteran Leon Phelps.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of the Nam Knights of America MC motorcycle club rode from New Jersey to Carlisle Saturday to present a lost dog tag to the family of Leon Phelps.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Brit Henderson, president of the Nam Knights of America MC motorcycle club, right, presents Leon Morgan Phelps’ dog tag to his granddaughters, Gwen Phelps, center, and Gretchen Phelps Schuman, left, during a ceremony Saturday in Middlesex Township.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Brit Henderson, president of the Nam Knights of America MC motorcycle club, left, embraces Gwen Phelps, right, granddaughter of veteran Leon Morgan Phelps, following a ceremony Saturday.
She contacted Sue Quinn-Morris of Patriot Connections Dog Tag Project, a New Jersey-based organization that collects dog tags and returns them to veterans and families.
They discovered the dog tag belonged to Phelps, a Marine who died in 1966 in Camp Hill. Phelps had been a member of the American Legion Post 109 in Mechanicsburg and is buried at Rolling Green Cemetery in Lower Allen Township.
The dog tag ceremony was held in front of the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Memorial in Middlesex Township, which honors Leon Phelps' son, Richard Phelps, a Lemoyne police officer who died in 1989 from injuries suffered in a car crash stemming from a police chase.
Photos: Nam Knights of America Motorcycle Club returns dog tag of Leon Morgan Phelps
Members of the Nam Knights of America MC motorcycle club rode from New Jersey to Carlisle Saturday to present U.S. Marine Corps veteran Leon Morgan Phelps’ dog tag to his family. The club presented the tags to Leon’s granddaughters, Gwen Phelps of Enola and Gretchen Phelps Shuman of Mechanicsburg during a ceremony at the Cumberland County PA Law Enforcement Memorial in Middlesex Township.
Brit Henderson, president of the Nam Knights of America MC motorcycle club, right, presents Leon Morgan Phelps’ dog tag to his granddaughters, Gwen Phelps, center, and Gretchen Phelps Schuman, left, during a ceremony Saturday in Middlesex Township.