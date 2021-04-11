 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Family accepts lost dog tag of WWII veteran from Camp Hill
Middlesex Township

Watch Now: Family accepts lost dog tag of WWII veteran from Camp Hill

Members of the Nam Knights of America MC motorcycle club rode from New Jersey to Carlisle Saturday to present United States Marine Corps veteran Leon Morgan Phelps’ dog tag to his family. The deceased World War II vet’s identifier was found in Virginia, in a box of costume jewelry. Leon Phelps was the father of Lemoyne Police Officer Richard Phelps, killed in the line of duty in 1989. The club presented the tags to Leon’s granddaughters, Richard’s daughters, Gwen Phelps of Enola and Gretchen Phelps Shuman of Mechanicsburg during a ceremony at the Cumberland County PA Law Enforcement Memorial in Middlesex Township.

The family of Leon Phelps on Saturday collected the lost dog tag from their grandfather, Leon Phelps of Camp Hill, who fought in World War II.

The dog tag was discovered by Susan Gilbert who collects costume jewelry at yard sales around Virginia. Gilbert discovered that a shiny silver piece was actually an old dog tag.

She contacted Sue Quinn-Morris of Patriot Connections Dog Tag Project, a New Jersey-based organization that collects dog tags and returns them to veterans and families.

They discovered the dog tag belonged to Phelps, a Marine who died in 1966 in Camp Hill. Phelps had been a member of the American Legion Post 109 in Mechanicsburg and is buried at Rolling Green Cemetery in Lower Allen Township.

The dog tag ceremony was held in front of the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Memorial in Middlesex Township, which honors Leon Phelps' son, Richard Phelps, a Lemoyne police officer who died in 1989 from injuries suffered in a car crash stemming from a police chase.

