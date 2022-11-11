Veterans define what their day means at Carlisle ceremony

The gratitude never gets old to Don Wagner of Silver Spring Township.

Time and again, the Army veteran has been approached by a stranger in a store.

On each occasion, the person hones in on a symbol like his trusty 82nd Airborne Division baseball cap.

“They say ‘Thank you for your service.' I just say ‘It was my pleasure to serve,’” Wagner said Friday morning.

A former Army band member, he was in Carlisle to play the tuba for the St. Paul’s Brass — the ensemble that provided the music during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Old Courthouse on the Square.

It was not the only gig he had this month that honored the military. On Nov. 5, Wagner played with different group brought in for a Marine Corps Birthday Ball in Camp Hill.

“It was inspirational to see the next generation — the younger soldiers, sailors and Marines carrying the torch, carrying the tradition,” he said.

Amid the good spirits and celebration sat an empty table with an empty glass turned upside down. It was a reminder of those who died in service to their country.

Speaking from experience

Seated only yards from Wagner, Warren Tafford-Jones of Carlisle waited for the ceremony to begin in the second-floor courtroom of the historic downtown building. He was asked what his thoughts were this Veterans Day, given all that was happening at home and abroad.

“I’m a bit concerned,” the former Army airborne ranger said. “We need to show strength without being bombastic to other countries like China and Russia. We have to let them know we mean what you say. That if you put a red line out there, be prepared to cross it. That we’re not afraid to go at it if we have to. We just don’t encourage it.”

Neither a peacenik nor a warmonger, Tafford-Jones speaks from experience during the Vietnam War when he trained South Vietnamese soldiers to participate in long-range reconnaissance missions behind enemy lines.

“Anyone who has gone through war doesn’t want another war,” he said. “It’s seeing the loss of friends you care for dearly. We were out there to do a mission, a job. We believed in ourselves. We believed in the country. We believed in what we were doing. If something happened to us, well, that’s the way it goes. You want to make sure you believe in something that is deep within you — part of the fiber of your soul.”

Holding vigil

On the steps leading outside the Old Courthouse, members of the Edward Jay Rykoskey Post #1 Carlisle Vietnam Veterans participated in an overnight candlelight vigil to bring awareness to prisoners-of-war and those missing in action.

“We’ve put this on for 40 years,” said Roy Glossner, an Army veteran from Newville. “Last year, we had nice weather, but there have been some really brutal years.” Though not a Vietnam-era soldier, Glossner served from 1986 to 1989 in a mechanized infantry unit of the 2nd Armored Division. He was inspired to join the military by relatives going back to his great-grandfathers.

“People need to support the veterans more than what they do,” Glossner said. “They don’t get enough support or recognition for what they have done past and present.”

Seated nearby, Larry Kipp of Carlisle Springs, a Marine Corps veteran, was concerned by a decline in participation and by a public no longer as engaged in the meaning behind Veterans Day.

“The country is slowly forgetting us,” Kipp said. “It doesn’t matter to a lot of people anymore. There used to be 35 to 40 guys here [at the vigil], now there are only six or eight.”

For years, Tafford-Jones has worked as a volunteer to help veterans heal their physical and mental wounds. Here again, the choices he made in life were influenced by what he experienced as a soldier.

“So many people who came back from Vietnam were treated very badly,” he said. “I don’t want these kids who are in the military to be treated badly. I want veterans to know there are resources.”

Tafford-Jones many veterans wear their hats in public to be visible to other veterans. That shared experience of military life and combat puts them in a good position to talk to those men and women who are struggling.

Retired Army 1st Sgt. Jeff Cutchall of Carlisle attended Friday’s ceremony despite the steady rain. At the time of his interview, there were plenty of empty seats, but the Iraqi War veteran was hopeful that more people would trickle in.

“It’s not about getting a 10% discount at Home Depot or waving to the troops as they go by,” Cutchall said, putting the holiday in perspective. “When you get care packages while you’re overseas it just makes you feel good. For the young soldiers who are away from home for the first time, it helps them out a lot knowing that people are thinking about them.”

Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis also shared his viewpoint on Veterans Day 2022. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and National Guard, the holiday to him is all about service to the nation and service to each other.

“We just finished a 20-year war in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Landis said. “Some of those who are our best got wounded and killed. We’re still making good Americans. We’re still things the old-fashioned way.”

And yet, there is also a need for continued vigilance. Landis recently read a news article that mentioned how many people of draft age would no longer qualify for military service, due to shortcomings in physical fitness and mental health and substance abuse problems.

A homework assignment

The guest speaker, Dana Neely, is a Navy veteran of the Gulf War era and a history teacher at Carlisle High School. He said only 1% of Americans are veterans who answered the call in times of war, natural disasters, humanitarian crisis and search and rescue.

“Look at the other 99%. How much do they owe the 1%?” he asked. “What can they do to repay the debt on the burden the 1% has shouldered all these years? What can you do for the veterans who have sacrificed so much? As a teacher, I’m very accustomed to doling out homework.

“Some of the simplest acts can hold the greatest significance,” Neely said. “It’s about being kind and tolerant, understanding and compassionate. These are simple gestures that are about service. We can serve the future by promoting freedom and democracy as our service member had and will always. That’s your homework.”