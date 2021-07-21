Veterans' charity in Mount Holly Springs launches campaign to purchase building

The Work2Stay program includes not only the shop, but also a bunk room for the veterans to sleep, a day room for them to relax, prepared meals and a fully equipped bathroom and shower.

Right now, the program has enough space for four homeless veterans. If remodeled, the second-floor apartment could bunk three veterans in its master bedroom, three veterans in its day room and two veterans in each of the two smaller bedrooms.

Remodeling the apartment would open up the program to female veterans but require a second bathroom. Volunteers are ready to provide labor, and donated materials are on-hand to proceed with the work if and when the charity can finalize the building purchase.

“The landlord has been very helpful from the beginning,” Locke said, adding how the first floor was rent free during the first year the shop had been in operation.

The goal of Work2Stay is to not only provide job skills to veterans, but also opportunities for them to screen through the donated goods for necessities. To qualify for help, each veteran must provide a copy of their discharge papers to verify their military service.