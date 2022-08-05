 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. Army War College to host opening ceremony for 2023 class

U.S. Army War College

A number of military personnel will perform during the U.S. Army War College's opening ceremony for the Class of 2023.

 provided by U.S. Army War College

The U.S. Army War College is inviting the Carlisle community to join in on Indian Field at the Carlisle Barracks for the college's Class of 2023 opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.

The opening ceremony will include performances by the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, as well as the U.S. Army Drill Team, the U.S. Army Band-Pershing's Own and a retreat ceremony.

The ceremony will begin with the Old Guard Honor Platoons marching onto the field, as well as the Armed Forces Color Guard. The Army Drill Team will perform followed by a concert by the Army Band.

