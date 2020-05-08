Trump joins World War II veterans, including 97-year-old Chambersburg man, at V-E Day ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven World War II veterans, ages 96 to 100, joined President Donald Trump at a wreath-laying ceremony Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe. The veterans had hoped to mark the occasion in Moscow, but that idea was dashed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump arrived at the memorial on a blustery Friday morning in the nation's capital, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. They participated in the wreath laying and toured the memorial, stopping briefly in front of a wall etched with the phrase: “Here we mark the price of freedom.”

White House officials described the veterans as “choosing nation over self" by joining Trump at the World War II Memorial ceremony.

“These heroes are living testaments to the American spirit of perseverance and victory, especially in the midst of dark days," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

Among the veterans set to join Trump was Gregory Melikian, 97, of Phoenix, who sent the coded message to the world that the Germans had unconditionally surrendered.