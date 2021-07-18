Tribe claims remains of children who died at Carlisle Indian Industrial School

Christopher Eagle Bear, 23, who was part of the youth council responsible for bringing returning the remains, said, "On this day, it is an honor to be Lakota. Hopefully, what we do here can inspire another youth group to move the road further than what we have started."

Some of the children will be reburied in a veterans' cemetery on the reservation and others will be interred at family graveyards, tribal officials said.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last month announced a nationwide investigation into the boarding schools that attempted to assimilate Indigenous children into white society.

Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, said "forced assimilation practices" stripped away the children's clothing, their language and their culture. She said the government aims to locate the schools and burial sites and identify the names and tribal affiliations of children from the boarding schools around the country.