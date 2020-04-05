Timetable of $85 million Root Hall replacement not affected by coronavirus outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

So far, the coronavirus outbreak has not had a negative effect on the timetable of a major construction project planned for Carlisle Barracks, U.S. Army War College spokesperson Carol Kerr said Thursday.

Construction could begin in May on an $85 million academic building to replace Root Hall at the war college. That is when the general contractor, Manhattan Construction Co. of Arlington, Virginia, is expected to establish its construction zone on the east side of the post, Kerr said.

Starting in June, a construction entrance could be built along Post Road to accommodate the heavy traffic needed to build the four-story, 201,000-square-foot general instruction building. Meanwhile, staff from Manhattan and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could arrive at Carlisle Barracks for site assessments as early as mid-April, Kerr said.

This past Wednesday marked the official start of the project with two milestones. First, the Corps of Engineers issued to Manhattan a formal notice to proceed giving the contractor authorization to start work and to finalize its subcontractors, Kerr said. She said the first project meeting was held involving all the parties: the war college, Manhattan and the Baltimore District of the Corps of Engineers.