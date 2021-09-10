The Legacy of 9/11: Attacks transformed the way security works at Carlisle Barracks

The transformation was underway when I showed up for the assignment on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
Carlisle Barracks was hosting a gathering of World War II veterans to dedicate a stained-glass window at Bliss Hall to those who fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
People who remember the events of that day tend to measure time differently. There was the period before the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
During that time, I was one of many motorists who used the street system of the Army post as an occasional shortcut between Claremont Road and the Carlisle Pike. The only catch was the strictly enforced posted speed limit.
But when I pulled in on 9/11, it was like night and day. Security guards ordered me to stop my Honda Accord and pop my hood and trunk. They even took a look inside my cluttered glove compartment.
They asked for ID and my reason for being on post. They ran a mirror under my car to check for bombs. I cooperated fully without complaint. Why wouldn’t I? The military was on high alert. We were on a war footing.
The mood was somber inside Bliss Hall. The comments by speakers were filled with grim resolve. I could not help but wonder how the old veterans felt on hearing how, once again, the U.S. was a victim of a sneak attack.
Pearl Harbor was their 9/11, only this time the enemy used airliners loaded with passengers as missiles to target high-profile symbols of American power.
Physical changes
On that day in 2001, Robert Suskie was an MP assigned to Mannheim, Germany. In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, his installation was under lockdown.
“When it first happened, nobody knew what the ramifications were going to be going forward,” said Suskie, now the director of emergency services at Carlisle Barracks. “Nobody knew how it would change law enforcement and security 20 years later.”
Right away, Claremont Road became a focal point for enhanced security measures that eventually developed into the present-day traffic loop and checkpoint.
“The post is open,” Suskie said. “Visitors are welcome but, in order to enter the post, you have to follow Army policies that require visitors to undergo criminal history background checks.”
Passes are issued at the visitors’ center located near the checkpoint. Post employees and Army War College students are issued their own Department of Defense security clearance.
Structures like the checkpoint, concrete barriers and perimeter fence are obvious from the road. What is less noticeable are the internal changes that have happened since 9/11.
Switch to civilians
Before the attacks, security at Carlisle Barracks was handled by a contingent of MPs commanded by a provost marshal, Suskie said. However, being active-duty Army meant that these soldiers were rotated off-post to other duty stations every one to two years.
The need for less turnover and greater continuity prompted the Army to hire a civilian force of police officers to patrol the barracks and a police chief to supervise operations, Suskie said. Civilian guards were hired to man the checkpoints. They had similar training and equipment to the police officers.
One goal of this approach was to strengthen the ties between security on post and state and local law enforcement, Suskie said. “It definitely helps with the coordination piece. You have that relationship. You know who is in the other departments.” The result has been a stronger network of mutual aid agreements.
The barracks police chief is part of a countywide group of local police chiefs who meet periodically. They share information and training opportunities that build teamwork.
“We try to do our part in assisting our off-post partners to make the local community as safe as possible,” Suskie said. “We are part of the Cumberland County and Carlisle Borough community.”
Barracks police officers train with the county special reaction team that grew out of 9/11. The barracks has a bomb detection canine team that assists partner agencies with searches and participates in a regional task force. The canine team and the task force were organized after the terror attacks.
Barracks security personnel have even established ties with the security office of the Carlisle Area School District to coordinate the arrival and departure of school buses picking up and dropping off the children of Army War College students and installation staff who live on post.
Security and readiness
The barracks also maintains a full-time department of civilian firefighters who provide mutual aid support to local volunteer fire companies, Suskie said. Since 9/11, the post fire department has doubled in size to a two-engine company with enough manpower to offer a more robust response to emergency calls.
In past years, the barracks has organized a 5K run and law enforcement expo at the Army Heritage and Education Center. It was an opportunity for local departments and the state police to set up tables, demonstrate equipment and have officers interact with the public.
“We’re also part of the National Night Out that Carlisle Borough hosts,” Suskie said. “Security and readiness are shared responsibilities. By having these events, we are showing that we want to be a part of the community. … That we are here to assist. Security is really all of our business. If you see something, say something. Educating the general public is another change from 9/11.”
Part of the mutual aid and cooperation has involved the Army educating the public and civilian first-responders on how to identify and address potential acts of terrorism. Every year, Carlisle Barracks hosts a training exercise on-post to practice and refine those skills, Suskie said. Prior to 9/11, such exercises were not as common on military installations, he said.
The Legacy of 9/11: Midstate residents recount their memories of the terrorist attacks
9/11 memories: "Moments of silence"
Hard to believe that 20 years have passed since that time. I recall then-Superintendent Gerald Fowler bringing the administrative team together to talk through the events of 9/11 and how it could be used as a learning experience for students.
I was the assistant superintendent for secondary education, so I do recall a series of public address announcements at the schools that included moments of silence for the many victims lost that day. I remember that we worked through our Social Studies Department to understand the current events of the days following not only in the U.S. but across the world. I know we worked with the Army War College to be cognizant of the many families that may have lost family or friends in the attack on the Pentagon. The War College was also a great resource as time passed providing speakers and materials to our classrooms.
Another area that we made sure to be aware of was the emotional toil that it could take on our younger students, particularly if they were watching the television and no one was helping them process what they were viewing. The counseling staff put together resources for parents/guardians to use in speaking with their children. Counselors were also available to assist students during the school day that needed support in the days following the attacks.
I recall how that entire school year reflected what occurred on 9/11 because it remained in the forefront of everyone’s mind.
John W. Friend
Vice President for Admissions & Secondary Schools, Harrisburg University
9/11 memories: "The impact had obliterated everything"
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was serving in the administration of Gov. Tom Ridge, who of course was later called to Washington, D.C., to helm the Department of Homeland Security. I recall being contacted by the governor’s office and told that there was an unaccounted for airliner over Pennsylvania, and there was rampant speculation about possible targets.
That, of course, was Flight 93, which ultimately crashed in Shanksville. A couple days after 9/11 I spoke to Gov. Ridge, who visited Shanksville on the afternoon of the crash. He told me that he had steeled himself to view the carnage as he flew to the site in a military helicopter. But when he arrived, there was nothing but a smoldering crater — no plane parts, no bodies, nothing. The impact had obliterated everything.
That stark vision sticks in my mind to this day as emblematic of the horror we all felt.
John E. Jones III
Interim president at Dickinson College
9/11 memories: "When I saw the second attack, my heart was now in my throat"
I was employed at the Navy Supply Information Systems at Mechanicsburg on the morning of 9/11. Being one of several employees attending training, we were informed by the instructor that we must return to our individual offices. The commanding officer then informed us that the post was under lockdown.
Living in Carlisle and working in Mechanicsburg, my thoughts went to the safety of my family and friends in Carlisle.
All televisions were tuned in on the attack, showing it repeatedly. Each showing brought additional anxiety and sadness along with questions. Why? Who? Those sentiments were felt throughout the office.
Then came the second attack — the Pentagon. My son was an officer in the U.S. Army assigned to Fort Meade. There were occasions when his job required him to work at the Pentagon. When I saw the second attack, my heart was now in my throat.
My daughter-in-law finally answered the phone after many attempts. She informed me that he did not go to the Pentagon that day and was at his office at Fort Meade. I was thankful that he was at Fort Meade, but that did not lessen my anxiety or grief for all the families who had to deal with casualties.
This attack made me aware of how quickly situations can alter our life. It gave me more compassion, concern and understanding of our first responders and the military and how important it is to stay connected to our families.
Wanda K. Hunter
Carlisle
9/11 memories: "I'm going to be stuck here for a while. A plane just flew into the Pentagon."
Sept. 11, 2001, started off as a pretty normal Tuesday morning. I had completed my work start-of-day routine checking up on my drivers and their loads for Schneider National trucking in Carlisle and phone calls were rolling in like normal.
My mind was wandering to thoughts of the upcoming weekend. I planned to take my girlfriend to Atlantic City and propose on an anniversary trip to the location where we first started dating. I soon received a call from one of my driver's saying he and everyone else were completely stopped on the George Washington Bridge and folks were getting out of their cars and looking toward the NYC skyline where one of the twin towers appeared to be on fire in the distance.
I shared that news with some of my teammates in the office and one of them who was not on the phone ran out to the cafeteria to check the news on CNN, which we often had playing for folks gathered there. They quickly returned with news that a plane had flown into one of the towers. My initial thoughts were that it was an accident by a plane flying into or out of one of the NYC airports. Folks kept cycling through the cafeteria with updates. Soon reports were coming in that it might have been intentional. Then the second plane flew into the other tower and the news quickly started to change from reports of an accident to something else.
The video footage of the burning towers on TV is something that is etched into my memory. I was a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Long Island and had once performed a color guard ceremony carrying the Pennsylvania flag in one of the towers. I had been on several cruises on our training ship, the M/V Kings Pointer, near the towers in the mid-90s. I had attended firefighting school on Long Island and in New Jersey where all the NYC firefighters are trained. It did not occur to me at that moment how their lives even more so than the rest of ours were going to change forever in the coming hours and days.
I continued to receive calls from my drivers that were caught in the gridlock that was resulting in the NYC metro area. I then received a call from Tom Kopp, one of my more experienced drivers who was delivering a load right next to the Pentagon. I remember his exact words, "I'm going to be stuck here for a while. A plane just flew into the Pentagon." This was the moment when everyone in the office knew and understood that we were definitely under attack.
Several of us were Reservists and began to openly speak about the likelihood of going to war. I remember being distracted at work through the rest of that day as I continued to try to gather as much information as possible between phone calls from my drivers and customers. I remember the TV and CNN being the gathering point for most of that information as getting news from the internet just wasn't really a thing at that time. I remember revisiting one of those firefighting schools after 9/11 to learn that most of my previous instructors were killed that day, and the survivors were visibly affected and scarred.
The images of the fire fighters raising the flag, the tidal wave of dust and the burning towers as they collapsed are etched into my memory. I remember being proud to be an American as New Yorkers rallied to help each other that day and thereafter instead of falling into chaos. I remember our politicians and country unifying like I had never seen before as a result of the attacks.
My girlfriend and I, after much contemplating on whether a trip to Atlantic City only days after the attacks made sense, decided to make the trip as we both needed a pick-me-up. I proposed, she said yes, and we are still happily married.
I am still proud to be an American and wish the lessons of rallying together after 9/11 would have played out in New Orleans after Katrina and in locations such as Portland more recently. The divisiveness of our society today concerns me, so I find myself looking back 20 years to a time when New Yorkers, our nation, even much of the world rallied together in the aftermath of possibly the most significant event of my lifetime, hopeful that we can achieve that unity again when necessary.
Jeff Derr
Mechanicsburg, retired LCDR USNR.
9/11 memories: “What kind of world will she inherit?”
On Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001, I was seated in a morning chapel service alongside students when our campus pastor announced that a plane had crashed into one of the twin towers. We immediately prayed for all those affected and continued the service. Thirty minutes later, the pastor announced the second plane crash into the remaining tower and the crowd responded with audible gasps and murmurings. Once again we prayed.
Throughout the day, additional attacks unfolded. Our campus (I was the provost) moved into action — checking on the safety of students who were doing internships in New York City and Washington, D.C., helping students and employees who were trying to contact loved ones in these cities, and communicating to students not to leave campus.
I sent a message to faculty requesting that they continue to hold classes so that students had a place to be with mentors in the midst of unfolding fear and confusion.
By late afternoon, I left campus to pick up my 9-year-old daughter from school where the administration had decided not to inform the children about the attack. My husband was in California on a business trip and I knew Brooke would be worried about her papa because he was scheduled to fly home that day. I remember tightly hugging her as soon as she appeared at the door while thinking, “What kind of world will she inherit?”
In recent years, I have been privileged to visit the poignant and evocative 9/11 memorial site in NYC to reflect on the lives lost, to pray for an end to hatred and vitriol, and to pray for peace and love to prevail.
Kim S. Phipps
President Messiah University
9/11 memories: "The world changed today"
At the time I was a professor of Marine Engineering at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point. Remember it was a beautiful day driving in to work, sunshine, clear. On the bridge to Long Island could see all over the city. Got to work, followed the normal routine and prepared for the day.
I went to my first period class that started just before eight, returned maybe 10 minutes to 9. My radio was playing static instead of the classical music station it was tuned to. Turned the dial, and got nothing until I came across a Spanish station from Newark. The announcer was speaking so fast I couldn’t understand anything he was saying but picked up on “jet plane” and “World Trade Center.”
Called for my colleague across the hall and ran up to the roof of our building, which has a panoramic view of the New York skyline. First view was the smoke from the upper floors of the first tower (about 15 miles away). Maybe three or four minutes later there was a fireball from the other tower when the second plane hit. By now lots of other faculty and midshipmen were up on the roof staring at the towers. It was eerily silent. I went back to my office to start calling friends in Washington at the Department of Transportation.
Told them you will not believe what’s happened. Their response was how did I know a plane just hit the Pentagon? I told them I didn’t — two planes hit the World Trade Center. They quickly told me they would call back. Went back up to the roof and after about 15 minutes saw the first building fall and then the second maybe half an hour later. The dust and smoke reminded me of the Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980.
About this time the word was being passed for midshipmen and faculty who were EMTs or volunteer firefighters to volunteer to take the training ship down to the Battery as the city was going to use it for a staging area. The rest of the day was a blur. It was impossible to get off Long Island, all the bridges and tunnels having been locked down. I spent the night in our faculty lounge with half a dozen others who couldn’t get home watching the news play the second aircraft strike over and over.
I remember thinking the world changed today, we just don’t know how yet.
John Tuttle of Carlisle
9/11 memories: "I made the decision to become a firefighter after those attacks"
I was in 10th grade on 9/11 at Carlisle High School. More specifically, I was in Driver's Ed, second period, in the Swartz building, watching a safety video at the time the planes hit.
It was a sunny, crisp Tuesday and the Fowler Building was being constructed at the time. Students would have to walk outside along West Penn Street to get to what is now known as the McGowan building. Third period for me was math in McGowan, so it was during this walk that my friend Jon Bert first told me a plane crashed into the towers in NYC.
At first I had thought it was an accident. No more information was shared during math, but in my next period I finally got access to radio broadcasts detailing the tragedy that was unfolding. Then, in subsequent periods, teachers had the national broadcasts (which were being simulcast on every single U.S. channel) of the full scale of the attack. I remember all activities being canceled at Carlisle, and I was glued to coverage from ground zero when I got home.
9/11 left a real lasting impression on me that developed into my career now. I made the decision to become a firefighter after those attacks. My cousin had become one in New Jersey and I remember being concerned that, because the towers were visible across the river, he would have been there, too. I remember worrying about military friends at school, making sure their families were safe from the Pentagon attack, especially those who had just moved away.
From then on, in my locker I had a radio tuned to a news station that I was prepared to switch on in case of another attack. The struggle for emergency, verified information really bothered me. I think it played into my desire to be a public information officer here locally. The events of that day certainly set my life on it's present trajectory, I just wish it could have happened under better circumstances.
Nathan A. Harig
Assistant Chief for Administration at Cumberland Goodwill EMS
9/11 memories: "Our generation's Pearl Harbor"
On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, I stopped by my business office early and then headed to my office at the courthouse.
A few minutes after 9 a.m., my cellphone rang. It was my wife Karen.
It was unusual for her to call me at that time of day. She shared that the news had just reported that a plane had crashed into a tower of the World Trade Center. It was not reported on the station she was watching what type of plane it was. I recall thinking that it must have been an accident involving a private plane.
Shortly thereafter our chief clerk, John Ward, came to my office to report that two commercial airliners had crashed into both towers. We both concurred that these were intentional acts. We immediately went to the county's Emergency Operations Center, which was located at the time in the prison.
We were soon joined by Commissioners Nancy Besch and Earl Keller.
We activated emergency plans and remained in continuous contact with federal, state and local officials. Of particular concern, especially after a third airliner crashed into the Pentagon, was the security of Carlisle Barracks. Many people do not realize that the operations of much of the Army can be directed and coordinated through the substantial data and communication facilities at Carlisle Barracks. In the event of an attack on that facility the county would have a significant role in coordinating emergency response.
As I had time I gazed at the television screen. I noted the black smoke rising from the towers at an angle into the sky. I specifically recall thinking how it reminded me of the news footage of smoke rising from the burning ships in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. My thought was this will be our generation's Pearl Harbor.
Rick Rovegno is a former Cumberland County Commissioner and owns and operates Rovegno’s of Carlisle, Rovegno Properties and Rovegno Real Estate Partners.
9/11 memories: "Evil had come out of a clear blue sky"
Terrorists had attacked the World Trade Center — or so I’d been told — and I was praying in the church library with a woman I had just met. Cynthia. One of our preschool moms. Earlier on that unbelievably clear blue morning, her husband had left for work on the 84th floor of Tower 2, and she had just heard the news. She was looking for her daughter. She was looking for hope.
Instead, she got platitudes. They were all I had to give. Incapable of believing that such an unimaginable tragedy had struck, I told her that her husband would surely be OK.
When Cynthia and her daughter left, my television at home finally confirmed everything that I dared not believe: Evil had come out of a clear blue sky.
I had always assumed the best of people and life. I learned on 9/11 that people of faith must believe as much in the reality of evil as in the reality of God.
Two years later Cynthia remarried. Months after that, I baptized her new baby girl. That child, born of pain, grief and hope, is starting college this fall with other students who have no idea how the world changed on Sept. 11. This is the only world they have ever known — a world where the unthinkable isn’t just thinkable, it happens, with shocking regularity.
Jeff Gibelius was the pastor of Pluckemin Presbyterian Church, New Jersey, on Sept. 11, 2001. He became pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, in 2007.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.