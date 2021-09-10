 Skip to main content
The Legacy of 9/11: Attacks transformed the way security works at Carlisle Barracks
The Legacy of 9/11: Attacks transformed the way security works at Carlisle Barracks

Ashburn Drive Gate

The U.S. Army War College Ashburn Drive Gate in Carlisle.

 Sentinel File

The transformation was underway when I showed up for the assignment on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.

Carlisle Barracks was hosting a gathering of World War II veterans to dedicate a stained-glass window at Bliss Hall to those who fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

People who remember the events of that day tend to measure time differently. There was the period before the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

During that time, I was one of many motorists who used the street system of the Army post as an occasional shortcut between Claremont Road and the Carlisle Pike. The only catch was the strictly enforced posted speed limit.

But when I pulled in on 9/11, it was like night and day. Security guards ordered me to stop my Honda Accord and pop my hood and trunk. They even took a look inside my cluttered glove compartment.

They asked for ID and my reason for being on post. They ran a mirror under my car to check for bombs. I cooperated fully without complaint. Why wouldn’t I? The military was on high alert. We were on a war footing.

The mood was somber inside Bliss Hall. The comments by speakers were filled with grim resolve. I could not help but wonder how the old veterans felt on hearing how, once again, the U.S. was a victim of a sneak attack.

Pearl Harbor was their 9/11, only this time the enemy used airliners loaded with passengers as missiles to target high-profile symbols of American power.

Physical changes

On that day in 2001, Robert Suskie was an MP assigned to Mannheim, Germany. In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, his installation was under lockdown.

“When it first happened, nobody knew what the ramifications were going to be going forward,” said Suskie, now the director of emergency services at Carlisle Barracks. “Nobody knew how it would change law enforcement and security 20 years later.”

Right away, Claremont Road became a focal point for enhanced security measures that eventually developed into the present-day traffic loop and checkpoint.

“The post is open,” Suskie said. “Visitors are welcome but, in order to enter the post, you have to follow Army policies that require visitors to undergo criminal history background checks.”

Passes are issued at the visitors’ center located near the checkpoint. Post employees and Army War College students are issued their own Department of Defense security clearance.

The Sentinel Dec. 18, 2001

Structures like the checkpoint, concrete barriers and perimeter fence are obvious from the road. What is less noticeable are the internal changes that have happened since 9/11.

Switch to civilians

Before the attacks, security at Carlisle Barracks was handled by a contingent of MPs commanded by a provost marshal, Suskie said. However, being active-duty Army meant that these soldiers were rotated off-post to other duty stations every one to two years.

The need for less turnover and greater continuity prompted the Army to hire a civilian force of police officers to patrol the barracks and a police chief to supervise operations, Suskie said. Civilian guards were hired to man the checkpoints. They had similar training and equipment to the police officers.

One goal of this approach was to strengthen the ties between security on post and state and local law enforcement, Suskie said. “It definitely helps with the coordination piece. You have that relationship. You know who is in the other departments.” The result has been a stronger network of mutual aid agreements.

The barracks police chief is part of a countywide group of local police chiefs who meet periodically. They share information and training opportunities that build teamwork.

“We try to do our part in assisting our off-post partners to make the local community as safe as possible,” Suskie said. “We are part of the Cumberland County and Carlisle Borough community.”

Barracks police officers train with the county special reaction team that grew out of 9/11. The barracks has a bomb detection canine team that assists partner agencies with searches and participates in a regional task force. The canine team and the task force were organized after the terror attacks.

Barracks security personnel have even established ties with the security office of the Carlisle Area School District to coordinate the arrival and departure of school buses picking up and dropping off the children of Army War College students and installation staff who live on post.

Security and readiness

The barracks also maintains a full-time department of civilian firefighters who provide mutual aid support to local volunteer fire companies, Suskie said. Since 9/11, the post fire department has doubled in size to a two-engine company with enough manpower to offer a more robust response to emergency calls.

In past years, the barracks has organized a 5K run and law enforcement expo at the Army Heritage and Education Center. It was an opportunity for local departments and the state police to set up tables, demonstrate equipment and have officers interact with the public.

“We’re also part of the National Night Out that Carlisle Borough hosts,” Suskie said. “Security and readiness are shared responsibilities. By having these events, we are showing that we want to be a part of the community. … That we are here to assist. Security is really all of our business. If you see something, say something. Educating the general public is another change from 9/11.”

Part of the mutual aid and cooperation has involved the Army educating the public and civilian first-responders on how to identify and address potential acts of terrorism. Every year, Carlisle Barracks hosts a training exercise on-post to practice and refine those skills, Suskie said. Prior to 9/11, such exercises were not as common on military installations, he said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

