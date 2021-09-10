The Legacy of 9/11: Attacks transformed the way security works at Carlisle Barracks

Barracks security personnel have even established ties with the security office of the Carlisle Area School District to coordinate the arrival and departure of school buses picking up and dropping off the children of Army War College students and installation staff who live on post.

Security and readiness

The barracks also maintains a full-time department of civilian firefighters who provide mutual aid support to local volunteer fire companies, Suskie said. Since 9/11, the post fire department has doubled in size to a two-engine company with enough manpower to offer a more robust response to emergency calls.

In past years, the barracks has organized a 5K run and law enforcement expo at the Army Heritage and Education Center. It was an opportunity for local departments and the state police to set up tables, demonstrate equipment and have officers interact with the public.

“We’re also part of the National Night Out that Carlisle Borough hosts,” Suskie said. “Security and readiness are shared responsibilities. By having these events, we are showing that we want to be a part of the community. … That we are here to assist. Security is really all of our business. If you see something, say something. Educating the general public is another change from 9/11.”