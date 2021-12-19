Space Force guardian describes experience as War College student

The launch pad for Col. John Blackman was a Pizza Hut reading challenge.

The Florida native was a third-grade student when he was carried away by a book on the solar system.

“I remember being impressed, mystified by how cool and interesting space was,” Blackman said. “Going up through school, I was able to speak the language — math and science.”

Natural aptitude combined with a fascination for rocketry propelled him through 20 years of service as an Air Force officer. Then a new opportunity entered his orbit.

“I joined the Space Force on July 23 — a couple weeks before classes started,” said Blackman, now a student at the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks.

“When the Space Force stood up, they were looking at different specialties to move from the Air Force,” he said. “There were several of us whose career fields were needed by both the Air Force and Space Force. They gave us a choice. We could apply to transition over to the Space Force or we could stay in the Air Force.”

For much of his career, Blackman has been an expert in acquisitions where the military works closely with industry to develop then procure technology used by warfighters.

Over time, Blackman specialized in rockets, satellites and missile defense systems. Since much of that equipment was designed for space, it made sense for him to transfer over to the Space Force, which today celebrates its second anniversary as the newest branch of the U.S. military.

“Something like this is a once-in-a-century kind of thing,” Blackman said. “To be part of that initial stand-up, to be on the ground floor. That’s compelling.”

Space-mindedness

The last time the military launched a new service branch was in the lead-up to 1947 when the Air Force split off from the Army. Then as now, transitions have to be handled carefully.

So far, Space Force consists mostly of military and civilian personnel transferred from other service branches. Many of these people were engaged for years in operations as part of the joint Space Command, said Greg Hillebrand, an Army War College professor. Their initial transfer formed a cadre on which to build the Space Force.

Two years in, work continues as the military adjusts to having a new service and determines the best division of labor and mix of expertise. Meanwhile, Space Force personnel — known in the military as guardians — are striving to form their own culture and identity within the establishment as experts continue to be brought together in a focused approach to managing space.

“In the Air Force, for a long time, they’ve talked about air-mindedness, embracing the domain in which you operate,” Blackman said. “In the Space Force, we are seeing more of a culture of space-mindedness.”

So far, the approach has been to eliminate redundancies, streamline operations and flatten the command structure so that the Space Force could function with the agility needed to address rapid developments in space.

“There’s a tendency towards the technical,” Blackman said. “We’re in the leading edge of human innovation and ingenuity.”

From day one, technology developed for space has become part of everyday life.

Since the Space Force will have the pick of whomever it wants, it will likely have the most educated people of all the service branches, Hillebrand said.

Right now, the Space Force lacks its own training and recruitment command, Blackman said. Instead, the Air Force offers a Space Force augment where it can enlist recruits for basic training before sending them off to space-focused education and advanced training.

There have been guardians who have graduated from the Air Force and other service academies, Hillebrand said.

War College role

The Army War College at Carlisle Barracks has hosted three Space Force guardians as students of its resident course in strategic studies. One Class of 2021 graduate transitioned into the Space Force partway through that academic year.

Blackman is one of two guardians in the Class of 2022. His focus is on being a War College student with an eye toward becoming a future strategic leader.

“Though I’m not part of it right now, I do sense what’s going on,” Blackman said of the Space Force. “I’m seeing the organizational changes from afar. It’s exciting to know that, in several months, I’ll be in the thick of it.”

Resident students of the War College program graduate in June before heading for their next assignment. War College students include not only career U.S. military officers, but International Fellows from countries friendly to the U.S. and senior civilian leaders from other branches of the federal government.

In the meantime, when called upon, Blackman offers his perspective as a former airman and current Space Force guardian to the other members of his seminar group.

“I get a heavy dose of land power,” Blackman said, referring to his studies. “I appreciate what land power brings to the fight and how space can support those folks.”

As much as possible, the War College is integrating space operations at the strategic level into its core curriculum for not only resident students, but students of its distance education program.

Each student gets about three hours of instruction on this topic, said Col. Benjamin Ogden, a War College professor. In addition, Ogden and Hillebrand teach electives in the subject area.

The first elective in the track, “Foundations of Space Power for Senior Leaders,” is open to all students and touches on the history, capabilities and strategic importance of space operations.

“This is where space has been, where it’s going and why it’s important,” Ogden said. “It’s [a course] for those interested in space, those going to a space organization or just sci-fi geeks.”

The second elective, “Warfighting in the Space Domain,” is a deeper, more classified dive into the more sensitive aspects of the topic. It’s only open to U.S. students.

In addition, Ogden and Hillebrand are among the faculty members who offer support and expertise to students who want to write their strategic thesis paper on space-related research.

As much as possible, the War College brings in high-level guest speakers from the Space Force and Space Command to lecture to students, Ogden said. There is also groundwork being done at the Center for Strategic Leadership, which is also on the campus of Carlisle Barracks.

“We assist in some of the war-gaming efforts,” Ogden said. “This is a strategic land power school, but space needs to be acknowledged, recognized and visualized in national security discussions.”

