Rotary Veterans Initiative donates $30,000 to Penn State Harrisburg

The Rotary Veterans Initiative will celebrate Veterans Day by presenting $30,000 to Penn State Harrisburg this Thursday.
The money will be used to help student veterans of the campus succeed by supporting their education, training and job search opportunities, said Rick Coplen, RVI chairman.
To date, RVI has invested about $145,000 helping a total of 209 student veterans. The latest donation to Penn State Harrisburg provides three $1,500 scholarships for both Entering and Continuing student veterans, 32 $500 vouchers for textbooks and two $2,500 scholarships supporting students participating in career-enhancing internships. RVI also offers career-focused mentoring to Penn State Harrisburg student veterans.
Alex Hill of Boiling Springs will be among the four student veterans scheduled to speak at two local Rotary events on Thursday. Both events are virtual presentations and can be accessed on Zoom using the following links:
• Rotary Club of Mechanicsburg-North, 7:45 a.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvdO-rqT4sEtPxD4nYzDisIuNL3PPS5fri
• Rotary Club of Carlisle, noon, https://zoom.us/j/99771366001?pwd=NHFKVmN4Z2tOL1ZzQWZqUnZsaDNVZz09
“My busy and at times hectic schedule is with a purpose: to provide an example to four children and achieve the ability to financially support their dreams,” said Hill of Boiling Springs, the branch manager of a Members 1st Federal Credit Union in Carlisle. An Army reservist, Hill plans to seek a master’s degree in business administration.
“We are honored to receive such generous support from the Rotary Veterans Initiative to support a vital and prominent veteran community at Penn State Harrisburg,” said Todd Clark, senior director of student services. “With this gift, we will be able to further enhance our scholarships and student support for veterans as they seek their Penn State degree.
“The veteran community at Penn State Harrisburg is broad and diverse, supported across our wide range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs while also being involved in student clubs, organizations and events,” Clark added. “We view the Rotary Veterans Initiative as a prime example of a quality partnership with the regional community to support prominent student populations.”
RVI is a project of The Foundation for Enhancing Communities. To make a tax-deductible donation to RVI, write the check to the “Rotary Veterans Initiative” and mail it to RVI, 806 Alexander Spring Road, Carlisle PA 17015 or make an online donation at https://www.tfec.org/funds/rotary-veterans-initiative/.
