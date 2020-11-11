Rotary Veterans Initiative donates $30,000 to Penn State Harrisburg

The Rotary Veterans Initiative will celebrate Veterans Day by presenting $30,000 to Penn State Harrisburg this Thursday.

The money will be used to help student veterans of the campus succeed by supporting their education, training and job search opportunities, said Rick Coplen, RVI chairman.

To date, RVI has invested about $145,000 helping a total of 209 student veterans. The latest donation to Penn State Harrisburg provides three $1,500 scholarships for both Entering and Continuing student veterans, 32 $500 vouchers for textbooks and two $2,500 scholarships supporting students participating in career-enhancing internships. RVI also offers career-focused mentoring to Penn State Harrisburg student veterans.

Alex Hill of Boiling Springs will be among the four student veterans scheduled to speak at two local Rotary events on Thursday. Both events are virtual presentations and can be accessed on Zoom using the following links:

• Rotary Club of Mechanicsburg-North, 7:45 a.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvdO-rqT4sEtPxD4nYzDisIuNL3PPS5fri

• Rotary Club of Carlisle, noon, https://zoom.us/j/99771366001?pwd=NHFKVmN4Z2tOL1ZzQWZqUnZsaDNVZz09