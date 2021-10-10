Right-sizing the force: Army offers armor for smaller troops

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Outwardly we both look like we're about the same size, but her torso is a little bit shorter than mine," she said.

The vest, she said, also allows soldiers to move the ballistic armor plates that can be inserted for additional protection. The soft pockets that hold the plates can be shifted up, so they don't rest on female soldiers' hip bones, impeding quick and agile movement. The shoulder straps are also adjustable.

The small long version of the vest better fits some thinner men.

"There are a lot of small men who were probably wearing a vest that was too big for them," Miller said.

Miller said he was one of them.

"I've always been given a large or a medium in the past," he said. But he was given a size small in the new version "because someone who knew what they were doing fitted me for it, and said, 'No, the way the MSV (modular scalable vest) fits, this is where it goes.'"

Another soldier he knows, he said, is more than 6 feet tall, but is also very thin. He's usually gotten a medium or large based on his height and the length needed, but he now is using the small long — one of the new sizes just made available.