Perspective from Ukrainian War College fellow: 'My most important essay'

The below is a perspective on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine from Col. Artem Antonov of the Ukrainian Air Force, a current fellow at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle. Col. Antonov permitted The Sentinel to use this that he emailed to community members seeking information and ways to support him, his family and his countrymen.

Below are his words and his story:

I got around 30 emails in last two days and much more of you reached me personally asking about any kind of support you can provide for me, my family or my country. Probably my reaction was a bit detached but let me be clear: I really, really appreciate it.

I personally do not need anything so far. I’m safe here whilst my country is at war. I got a warning order that I can be called back but [the] decision is not made yet. Until I get a moving order, I need nothing. However, if you want to support my country, instructions are in the end of this letter. But before providing them, let me talk a little.

I thought for a long time what to tell you, what story to present. About the meanness of Putin's dogs that attacked my country. About bombing of peaceful cities, shelled and burned homes in Chuguev, Kharkov, Sumy, Kiev, Vinnytsia, Khmelnitskiy and all-around Ukraine. About [the] bombed hospital in Ugledar, a kindergarten in Akhtyrka, an orphanage in Vorzel. About the wounded and killed children and adults in a European country, the number of which goes to hundreds.

Or about the courage of the Ukrainian military, volunteers, the entire nation, who have rallied like never before and burn the aggressor on our land. About the queues in recruiting centers and about the fact that in Kiev they were so massive that the warehouses in the city ran out of weapons [the] first day. About a volunteer with terminal cancer who came to the collection point and said that he has a few months to live, and he wants to live them with dignity.

About dozens of "invincible" Russian aircrafts, hundreds of enemy tanks, armored vehicles, thousands of two-footed "liberators" that will never be back to Russia. About the courage of our pilots, who, on their 32 years old outdated fighters, take off from damaged runways, fly and shoot down superior aircrafts. Or about my brother, a helicopter pilot who spends nights in a trench near the airfield because [the] airfield [is] under constant attacks, but he takes off in the morning for combat missions.

Or about my family, my parents, my sister’s and brother's families, who are now hiding in the basement of my own house, because this is now the safest place in my city. About air raid alerts that occur five to eight times each day in my home city. About my sister’s husband who has never seen an assault rifle before and today he made his first Molotov Cocktail.

But a day would not be enough to tell you about the suffering, courage and honor of my people.

Thus, I want to cite just one intercepted communication between the Russian warship and our small, isolated stronghold on Snake Island:

Russian warship: This is Russian warship, surrender or die!

Ukrainian stronghold: Russian warship, go and f--- yourself!

This is a quintessence of Melian dialog in two short sentences. I’d recommend faculty to save time next year and to give the students to listen to this 40-second dialog instead of reading of dozens of pages of original Thucydides’ text.

Moreover, I’d recommend faculty to start adjusting curriculum for AY23 right now, because [the] world obviously has already changed. I’m not sure for better or worse yet, but it has changed. Because Putin’s Grand Strategy has already failed.

Today was the most decisive day of the Putin campaign. However, his blitzkrieg bogged down, meeting fierce and nationwide resistance. Although Putin has already committed almost all his reserves to battle, a lightning war did not work out. Putin lost.

But that doesn't mean we won. We are outnumbered, and we suffer significant loses as well. We need everything: strong anti-Russian sanctions, air-defense systems, rifles, ammunition, body armors, helmets, EVERYTHING! But you can’t provide it, your governments can!

That’s why my first request is to sign up to our official governmental channels and start to share information. Your posts and likes are the most critical contribution you can provide. I still see that there is a significant lag between events in Ukraine and your governments’ reaction. And your countries largely live in isolation from what is happening at my home. Please, break this information bubble, help to reach your leaders. Link to the list of most official Ukrainian channels is below. They are largely in Ukrainian, but Facebook provide automatic transcription.

Secondly, some of you asked about donations. The most efficient way is to donate directly for individual volunteers who work with specific units helping to deal with the most urgent needs. However, you likely can face problems with donating money on Ukrainian accounts today because our bank system switched to the protective mode, and I know that there are some problems with donating moneys to personal or organizations accounts. Still, there is some links to the most reliable volunteers:

The most reliable way (however, probably less effective as bureaucratic institutions are always slow in action) is to donate to the special account for Armed Forces of Ukraine that our national bank has specially opened. Link is below.

With respect,

Col. Artem Antonov, Ukrainian Air Force

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0