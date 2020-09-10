Pentagon watchdog: More child sex assault reforms are needed

Unlike AP's investigation, that count included incidents beyond sexual assault. In one unreported case, a student threatened a child by saying, "I'll bring a knife to school tomorrow and cut off your head."

A top administrator for the Department of Defense Education Activity, known as DoDEA, told the inspector general's office that principals had "professional discretion" to decide what to report. School staff were quoted as saying policies "did not contain sufficient detail" to know when to do so, while others said "they were not aware" of the requirements.

The inspector general's office acknowledged improvements DoDEA has made in its policies to ensure sexual assaults are flagged, but recommended further changes to limit school officials' discretion and clarify when law enforcement is alerted.

"Military kids shouldn't be less safe than civilian kids, and that's how the DoD school system appears to operate," said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, an Armed Services Committee member. "I want to make sure those who have failed to report sexual misconduct against children be held responsible."

Many other assaults happened outside school grounds. In those investigations, base law enforcement authorities did not reliably tell their civilian counterparts, who have legal jurisdiction over civilian family members on bases.