Panel discussion at Dickinson College March 1 will explore war, peace and justice

There’s an overarching question Scott Buran wants Americans to ask of themselves and their leaders.

“What do you expect from the expenditure of national treasure and blood after 20 years of conflict?” the retired Marine Corps colonel said, referring to the pull-out of U.S. forces from Afghanistan last August.

Buran is the coordinator of the J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr. War, Peace, and Justice Project that is organizing a symposium this fall to explore the relationship between war, peace and justice.

As a prelude event, the Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues is hosting a panel discussion at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium on the Dickinson College campus. Titled “Transforming Conflict: Rethinking War, Peace and Justice,” the event is free and open to the public.

Founded in 1994 with a gift from trustee Henry Clarke, the forum connects Dickinson College and the broader community with scholars, practicing professionals and activists through the use of lectures, seminars and conferences. The goal is to bring an interdisciplinary liberal arts perspective to the critical examination of pressing contemporary issues.

The March 1 event will provide a foundation on which to understand how this interrelationship can achieve an enduring peace rooted in justice, so that security and liberty can prosper together, Buran said. “We hope to set the stage … to plant the seed to carry on forward to the symposium.”

A panel of experts with ties to Carlisle will be asked to address such questions as “What is the nature and purpose of war?” “What is peace?” and “What is justice?” The discussion will turn to the complexities of working through the relationship in the context of Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

“Each panelist will present seven to 10 minutes of their perspective on war, peace and justice,” Buran said. This will be followed by an opportunity for the public to ask questions.

Panelists include Judge John Jones III, interim Dickinson College president, along with Margee Ensign, a past Dickinson College president. Other panelists will be Danielle Conway, dean of Penn State Dickinson Law and Maj. Gen. David Hill, commandant of the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks. Retired Army Lt. Gen. James Dubik will serve as the moderator.

The project and its symposium is named in honor of J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr. who died in Carlisle at age 76 on Nov. 18, 2021. A career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service, McGinnis had over 30 years of experience in national security, rule of law, governance, economic development and foreign policy. Locally, he was active in community organizations and worked as a professor at the Army War College and Dickinson College.

