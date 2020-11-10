Pandemic forces changes in how groups in Cumberland County honor Veterans Day

The pandemic has forced organizers to change tactics and scale back ceremonies Wednesday honoring local veterans on Veterans Day.
“The biggest challenge is social distancing and having to wear masks,” said Danny Osten, a Navy veteran of the Persian Gulf War and the current director of the Cumberland County Veterans Affairs office.
“Everything has really slowed down…At least for now,” he added. “Until we get on the other side of this, I think this is how it’s going to be.”
The outbreak of COVID-19 this spring forced a shutdown of traditional Memorial Day events and a switchover to virtual ceremonies. Since late May, there has been a relaxation of restrictions that have allowed for some in-person gatherings for Veterans Day.
Still, Osten is aware of only one local event scheduled for Veterans Day and that is the ceremony on the Square in Carlisle Wednesday morning. The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee (HTVRC) held its event on Sunday.
Instead of its traditional ceremony, which draws hundreds of people, Saint Patrick School in South Middleton Township is posting a virtual salute on its website and is inviting veterans to drive through the campus parking lot as students line up to thank them for their service.
As with Memorial Day, there is concern that traditional events would increase the risk of exposure for many veterans, who tend to be older and fall within the age category most vulnerable to COVID-19.
World War II veterans are in their 90s while Korean War veterans are in their late-80s to early-90s. Vietnam veterans are in their 60s and 70s.
In August, the Cumberland County Honor Guard resumed attending the funerals of veterans. This after a decision was made in late March to temporarily suspend its operations because the average age of most honor guard volunteers is about 70 years old.
Honor guard volunteers typically commemorate the veteran with a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps and the presentation of a folded flag to the veteran’s next of kin.
Carlisle service
The Carlisle Joint Veterans Council will host a short Veterans Day service Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. in the Veterans Memorial Courtyard adjacent to the Old County Courthouse on the Square in Carlisle.
“For the health of participants and attendees, we have moved the service from inside the Old Courthouse to outside in the courtyard,” said Kirk Wilson, president of the council. “COVID-19 is still a health issue, but it is important to salute those who have served this nation in war and peace.”
The ceremony will open with the “posting of the colors” by the Cedar Cliff High School JROTC, Wilson said. Two cadets will conclude the ceremony by placing a wreath at a memorial dedicated to all county veterans.
R.J. Harris, a radio personality on WHP 580, will make remarks during the ceremony. The public is encouraged to attend the service, Wilson said.
Saint Patrick School
In prior years, the school held a large presentation in the parish activity center attended by several hundred people. The need for social distancing and limits on large gatherings has cancelled that approach this Veterans Day.
“Our challenge was how to communicate to our veterans the love, compassion and thanksgiving we have for them,” Principal Antoinette Oliverio said. “We are thrilled that we can be creative enough to get the message out.”
The school has scheduled an event for 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday where veterans are invited to drive through the campus parking lot along a parade route lined by students.
“The kids made posters,” Oliverio said. “They will be waving flags and cheering. It gives us the opportunity to really show our appreciation.”
This year, the large presentation will take the form of a pre-recorded virtual ceremony that will be posted Wednesday on the school website at www.spscarlisle.org. The ceremony will include the traditional speeches, the march of the service flags and the slide show of parish community members who are veterans.
Past presentations have included ensembles of students singing patriotic songs. The pre-recorded virtual ceremony will include clips from past performances along with video footage of solo performances.
Hampden Township
HTVRC held its annual ceremony at the township’s veteran park on Sunday. Attendance was lower than prior years.
“People are still reserved about being in big crowds,” said Georgeann Maguire, who is on the committee’s board. “There was not the crowd we normally have. There were very few older folks.”
The park venue enabled organizers to spread out and socially distance those who attended, Maguire said. “People wore masks. We streamed the event live on Facebook.”
Golf carts were available to transport people, two at a time, from the parking lot to the event site. The program was similar to past ceremonies with a guest speaker and an individual singing the National Anthem.
“I think it went very well,” Maguire said. “We felt good about it. We were as safe as we can be. We felt it was very important to honor our veterans.”
