Pandemic forces changes in how groups in Cumberland County honor Veterans Day

The pandemic has forced organizers to change tactics and scale back ceremonies Wednesday honoring local veterans on Veterans Day.

“The biggest challenge is social distancing and having to wear masks,” said Danny Osten, a Navy veteran of the Persian Gulf War and the current director of the Cumberland County Veterans Affairs office.

“Everything has really slowed down…At least for now,” he added. “Until we get on the other side of this, I think this is how it’s going to be.”

The outbreak of COVID-19 this spring forced a shutdown of traditional Memorial Day events and a switchover to virtual ceremonies. Since late May, there has been a relaxation of restrictions that have allowed for some in-person gatherings for Veterans Day.

Still, Osten is aware of only one local event scheduled for Veterans Day and that is the ceremony on the Square in Carlisle Wednesday morning. The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee (HTVRC) held its event on Sunday.

Instead of its traditional ceremony, which draws hundreds of people, Saint Patrick School in South Middleton Township is posting a virtual salute on its website and is inviting veterans to drive through the campus parking lot as students line up to thank them for their service.