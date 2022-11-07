 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newville

Newville's Green Ridge Village displays tradition to honors its veterans

Green Ridge Village

For Veterans Day, Green Ridge Village in Newville displays signs with the names of residents who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Veterans Day honors men and women who have served in the US armed forces.

A salute to service is on display along the driveway leading to Green Ridge Village in Newville.

For four years, staff has displayed yard signs for the month of November to honor veterans who reside at the retirement community.

“They served our country,” said Amanda Mylin, director of community life. “In everything they did, they fought for our country and for our freedoms.”

This year, there are about 60 signs, each with a name and service branch logo of a veteran. Most of the signs also have a photograph. While the majority is men, there are a few women.

Adjustments have been made to account for veterans who move into Green Ridge Village and those who die.

Every year, the corporate office makes the signs that have become an annual tribute just not to the veterans, but to their families, Mylin said.

Green Ridge Village

Green Ridge Village in Newville displays signs with the names of residents who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces in honor of Veterans Day.
Green Ridge Village

Green Ridge Village in Newville put out signs with the names of residents who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

