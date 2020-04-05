New Cumberland Depot continues to operate under COVID-19 protocols

Normal operations are underway at the Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna as workers at the installation in New Cumberland continue to follow federal guidelines regarding COVID-19.
The Defense Logistics Agency confirmed six employees, as of Thursday, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Susquehanna depot in New Cumberland.
A spokesperson for the military depot told ABC27 News that local public health officials are tracing where those who tested positive might have been and who they came into contact with. But for now, they’re open for business.
The Defense Logistics Agency issued the following statement:
“The health and safety of our civilian and military employees and their families is critical for DLA Distribution mission success while the distribution centers continue to execute their critically important DoD mission. We are working closely with our inter-agency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our workforce and their families.
“Social distancing and avoiding large gatherings are being utilized to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on the installation,” the press release reads. “In the area of sanitation and facility cleanliness we are following and adhering to all current Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other applicable guidelines.”
The custodial staff of the installation has increased its focus on cleaning bathrooms, common areas, doorknobs and handrails. They have also ensured the availability of soap and paper towels in all facilities.
“Our cafeteria staff continues to follow guidelines for cleanliness and food preparation and all cafeterias are take-out only,” the release reads. “We will continue to monitor our programs and make changes as needed with as much advance notice as possible for planning.”
Here are some highlights on how services are being impacted by the change in protocols:
• The Main Gate on Old Depot road will continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
• The Truck Gate off Normandy Drive will remain open for extended business hours Monday through Friday with limited hours on Saturday.
• The Visitor Center will continue to operate, but all visitors will be screened with a list of questions before being granted access.
• The cafeteria will continue to operate with a reduced menu selection and take-out service only.
• The Child Development Center is closed until further notice. The staff is to provide updates directly to the parents. School Age Services and Parent Central Registration is also closed.
• The Riverview Golf Course is available for play with call-ahead service to coordinate the staging of cart and payment.
• The fitness center, pool, Susquehanna Club, Automotive Skills and the Grand Central ticket and rental office are closed.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
