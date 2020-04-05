New Cumberland Depot continues to operate under COVID-19 protocols

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Normal operations are underway at the Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna as workers at the installation in New Cumberland continue to follow federal guidelines regarding COVID-19.

The Defense Logistics Agency confirmed six employees, as of Thursday, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Susquehanna depot in New Cumberland.

A spokesperson for the military depot told ABC27 News that local public health officials are tracing where those who tested positive might have been and who they came into contact with. But for now, they’re open for business.

The Defense Logistics Agency issued the following statement:

“The health and safety of our civilian and military employees and their families is critical for DLA Distribution mission success while the distribution centers continue to execute their critically important DoD mission. We are working closely with our inter-agency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our workforce and their families.