Navy depot makes changes to services in response to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The majority of the labor force at the Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg is either working remotely from home or on an offset schedule when required to work on the base, said Chris Cleaver, public affairs officer for the installation in Hampden Township.

“I cannot comment on individual cases of COVID-19 or how it is impacting personnel,” Cleaver said. “Overall, it has been extremely minimal.”

He said one reason for the minimal impact is that the majority of tenant organizations on the base turned early on to teleworking or a schedule of alternating shifts where different groups of essential workers come to the base to work different days of the week.

“We have really pushed in our communications preventative measures including social distancing and cleaning up the workplace,” Cleaver said.

Access to the base will continue to be limited to Department of Defense ID card holders and those with authorized guest passes. Card holders include military dependents and retirees.

NSA Mechanicsburg had to implement new access protocols in recent weeks in response to the need to reduce the spread of COVID-19.