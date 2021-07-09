Molina assumes command of Carlisle Barracks

With the symbolic passing of the unit's colors, Lt. Col. Jeannette Molina assumed the mission and command of U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks Wednesday.
Vincent Grewatz, director of Installation Management Command-Training, officiated the change of command ceremony held at Carlisle Barracks' Wheelock Bandstand. He transferred the colors from the outgoing commander, Col. Courtney Short, to Molina, which symbolized the passing of the unit's personnel, equipment, morale and esprit de corps.
Molina holds a Masters of Arts in union labor and human resources and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II, and Al Udeid, Qatar, during Operation Enduring Freedom.
"Since arriving at Carlisle Barracks a few short weeks ago, we have received an incredibly warm welcome from the team here," Molina said. "I'm impressed by their brilliant professionalism and personalized care. I look forward to providing leadership and working together to enable force readiness, guided by Army values, through world-class service and support to the people of Carlisle Barracks and the greater military community."
Molina graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and commanded the El Paso Military Entrance Processing Station in Fort Bliss, Texas.
Garrison commanders on Carlisle Barracks provide "city-manager" support for an installation that provides security, safety and base operations for the mission activities of the Army War College and other organizations, as well as residents living on post, military retirees, the surrounding military community and a team of professionals.
Short assumed the role of Carlisle Barracks' garrison commander on June 28, 2019. Under her leadership, the garrison embraced new technologies like the digital garrison app. She managed the Army's summer surge efforts at Carlisle Barracks.
During Short's career, she commanded Alpha Battery in 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and served as a small group instructor at the Air Defense Artillery Officer Basic Course. She was an assistant professor in the History Department at the U.S. Military Academy and deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division "Task Force Bulldog." She served as a liaison officer in Korea with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and was an assistant professor and the deputy department head of the Department of History at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
"When I first arrived at Carlisle Barracks, I was told two things," Short said. "One, you'll have one 'crisis' as a commander, and two, Carlisle Barracks functions like 'Groundhog Day' with a set rhythm of events. In two years, both of those statements proved untrue, but not in the way that you would think."
Short holds a bachelor's degree in history from Columbia University and a master's degree and Ph.D. in history from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
"If things weren't canceled or modified for COVID, then weather, rain or snow, had an impact," she said. "But here's the miracle of all of that, Carlisle Barracks never stopped. We never shut down. All the services that the garrison provides continued. The garrison adapted. The garrison flexed. The garrison brilliantly reimagined. Soldiers and residents still received quality housing, safe child care, MPD and ACS services, a safe and secure post, and even a place to relax with a beer. And, that's not to mention all the services that you don't see every day that work just as hard behind the scenes, DPTMS, safety, RM, PAO, PAIO, and on and on."