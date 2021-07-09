Molina assumes command of Carlisle Barracks

Short assumed the role of Carlisle Barracks' garrison commander on June 28, 2019. Under her leadership, the garrison embraced new technologies like the digital garrison app. She managed the Army's summer surge efforts at Carlisle Barracks.

During Short's career, she commanded Alpha Battery in 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and served as a small group instructor at the Air Defense Artillery Officer Basic Course. She was an assistant professor in the History Department at the U.S. Military Academy and deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division "Task Force Bulldog." She served as a liaison officer in Korea with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and was an assistant professor and the deputy department head of the Department of History at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

"When I first arrived at Carlisle Barracks, I was told two things," Short said. "One, you'll have one 'crisis' as a commander, and two, Carlisle Barracks functions like 'Groundhog Day' with a set rhythm of events. In two years, both of those statements proved untrue, but not in the way that you would think."

Short holds a bachelor's degree in history from Columbia University and a master's degree and Ph.D. in history from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.