Military suicides up as much as 20% in COVID era

Gen. James McConville, Army chief of staff, said there's new attention to giving service members "the time that they need to come back together and recover."

"We were very focused on readiness four years ago because we had some readiness challenges, and we did a great job. The force is very, very ready now. But I think it's time now to focus on people," he told the AP.

McConville and Army Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston said units have begun "stand-up" days, where commanders focus on bringing people together, making sure they connect with each other and their families and ensuring they have strong values in how they treat each other.

The isolation is also taking a toll on veterans, particularly the wounded.

Sergio Alfaro, who served in the Army for 4 1/2 years, said fears associated with the virus intensified his PTSD and suicidal thoughts.

"It's definitely something that's made things a bit more chaotic, trying to plan for the future, do things together," said Alfaro, who deployed near Baghdad in 2003, facing daily mortar rounds, including one that killed his commander. "It's almost like adding more trash on the heap."