Military suicides rise 15% as senior leaders call for action

The total number of Navy suicides dipped from 81 to 79, and the Air Force stayed the same, at 109.

Defense officials told Pentagon reporters Thursday that the rate of suicides per 100,000 service members did not increase by a “statistically significant” amount, saying it was within the margin of error. Department data showed that the rates increased across the board for the active duty, Guard and Reserves, by between two and seven suicides per 100,000.

Army Maj. Gen. Clement Coward, acting executive director for the Force Resiliency office, said the department did not see a “statistical change in suicide rates” to indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact.

But, he said, they are still looking at the issue. “We have always known that COVID, and the measures to respond to it, have presented unique challenges that would include risk factors for some folks,” he said.

He and Karin Orvis, director of the department’s suicide prevention office, acknowledged that the overall trend indicates the department must do more to reduce the stigma of seeking help.

“Preventing suicide across our total forces is top priority,” Orvis said. “These trends do not rest well with me, or the department. I fully realize we have more work to do.”