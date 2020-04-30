Military sexual assault reports rise, in Air Force above all

Galbreath said victims who don’t want to file a public criminal report are encouraged to confidentially provide details about their alleged attacker so that investigators can see if they are involved in other crimes. Since last October, nearly 240 victims agreed, leading investigators to the five alleged repeat offenders.

The most dramatic change in the overall totals this year was in the Marine Corps — the only service to have fewer reported assaults than last year. The number fell by about 6% from 1,228 in 2018 to 1,149 in 2019. All the other services saw increases.

“It is too soon to tell if this is an anomaly or the start of a trend,” said Marine Corps spokesman Maj. Craig Thomas, adding that surveys consistently show that victims are reluctant to report assaults because they fear retribution, think they won’t be believed, or worry it will make others question their masculinity. More than 20% of the Marine victims were male.

He said that while the Corps continues to beef up training and treatment programs to eliminate the bad behavior and hold offenders accountable, “senior Marine leaders do not necessarily equate lower reports of sexual assault with lower instances of this offense.”