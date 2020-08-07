Military News

Return to homepage ×
- Jody Maisano was promoted to the rank of commander. Maisano, a 2000 graduate of Carlisle High School, is currently serving as executive officer aboard the USCGC Eagle training vessel for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets.
