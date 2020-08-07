You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Military News

Military News

{{featured_button_text}}
Military News logo
  • Jody Maisano was promoted to the rank of commander. Maisano, a 2000 graduate of Carlisle High School, is currently serving as executive officer aboard the USCGC Eagle training vessel for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News