Veterans are used to the idea of changing tactics when necessary to achieve the mission.

When COVID-19 put a serious crimp on traditional events, local veterans responded by outflanking the threat with a new method to salute the fallen on Memorial Day.

Instead of parades and public services, groups in Carlisle and Hampden Township have organized virtual ceremonies to record and post on websites and social media.

“It’s has been a challenge because of the need to keep up with safety protocols,” said Dan Osten, a Navy veteran of the Persian Gulf War and the current director of the Cumberland County veterans’ affairs office. He was referring to the need for social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings.

Traditional events would have increased the risk of exposure for many veterans, who tend to be older and fall within the age category most vulnerable to the coronavirus, Osten said.

World War II veterans are in their 90s while Korean War veterans are in their late-80s to early-90s. Vietnam veterans are in their 60s and 70s and many of them have to deal with health issues related to the use of the defoliant Agent Orange, Osten said.

As a result, his office and local groups have refocused Memorial Day on events that can be done virtually. Many of the traditional events have been postponed and may be revisited when safety conditions improve.

“We have different ideas being discussed,” said Osten, who draws input from other county offices. “We’ve just not settled on any of those ideas yet.” One idea involves the county honor guard, a group of volunteers that attend funeral services to commemorate veterans’ deaths.

Honor guard operations were temporarily suspended in March because the average age of most of the volunteers is about 70 years old, Osten said. There are plans to host a memorial service for veterans who were not commemorated during this suspension.

Honor guard volunteers typically commemorate the veteran with a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and the presentation of a folded flag to the veteran’s next of kin. The memorial service will incorporate those elements along with a reading of the veterans’ names.

Earlier this month, community groups placed flags at the gravesites of veterans buried in cemeteries throughout the county. The veterans’ affair office provided about 18,000 flags to volunteers who did the work while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“We never stop serving,” Osten said of his fellow veterans. “When we come home, we continue to serve in our own way. We want to remember those service personnel who went before us and those who are still with us.”

Carlisle goes virtual

Though former Carlisle mayor Kirk Wilson never served in the military, his father was a veteran. “I have a great deal of respect for them,” said Wilson, current president of the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council. “I’ve been part of the annual ceremony going back to 1979.”

When council members realized that the parade and traditional ceremony were not going to happen this year, they came up with the idea of a 30-minute virtual ceremony to post online, Wilson said. “We couldn’t let this solemn holiday pass without everyone having an opportunity to stop to reflect on those who gave their lives in defense of this great country.”

The virtual ceremony will be in the form of a video produced by Southeast Media Productions of Carlisle, with Wilson as the writer and director.

The format of the virtual ceremony is similar to the live ceremony held in previous years at the Veterans Memorial Courtyard on the Square in downtown Carlisle. The program will include the Armed Forces Medley, a special presentation of the Pledge of Allegiance and the reading of the Roll of Honor, a listing of Carlisle area veterans who died in the past year. U.S. Rep. Scott Perry will deliver the Memorial Day message.

The virtual format enabled the production crew to record and then edit the elements of the ceremony into a seamless flow that includes a video montage of local historic sites set to patriotic music, Wilson said. “It has both a military and a Carlisle area feel.” Those sites include Ashland Cemetery where the remains of 500 Civil War soldiers are interred.

Hampden ceremony

The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee announced it will have its virtual ceremony on its Facebook page at 11 a.m. Saturday.

That ceremony will also be posted Saturday morning on the committee’s website at hampdenpaveterans.org and again on the group Facebook page. The Hampden ceremony will remember two local veterans, Pvt. Robert G. Sultzaberger, who was killed in action in France on July 27, 1944, and Cpl. Jesse J. Wheeler, who was killed in action in Korea on Sept. 16, 1951.

