Midstate Veterans Day events this year will include enlistment ceremony at AHEC

Fifteen Army recruits will be sworn in Thursday during a Veterans Day recognition and remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center outside Carlisle.

The public is invited to attend the 40-minute ceremony that is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Soldiers Walk patio in front of the AHEC building at 950 Soldiers Drive in Middlesex Township.

Called “Generations of Soldier Heritage: Veterans Day Enlistment Ceremony,” the event is a new concept that incorporates presentations by Army veterans with the Oath of Enlistment.

“We’re trying to tie our future soldiers to the history and heritage of the Army,” said Jack Giblin, AHEC director of education and engagement. “We’re trying to instill in our public the importance of service.”

The event will follow the COVID-19 mitigation plan developed in consultation with the Army War College. Masks will be optional during the outdoor ceremony. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors where masks will be required. Seating at both venues will be spaced at least three feet apart.

The ceremony will begin with the national anthem followed by a speech on what it means to be a veteran by retired Army Maj. Ed Miller. He served as a noncommissioned officer in Vietnam before returning to military service to attend Officer Candidate School. Miller later served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

War College student Army Lt. Col. J. Brad Fausnaugh will deliver the keynote address on what it means today to be a soldier. The Oath of Enlistment will then be administered to 15 recruits, including 10 from the Carlisle recruitment office, Giblin said. AHEC is coordinating the event with the Army Recruiting Command Harrisburg Battalion based in New Cumberland, which draws recruits from much of south-central Pennsylvania.

"Generations of Soldier Heritage” is the brainchild of educator Karl Warner and his work group of AHEC staff members drawn from across its departments.

“We do a lot of programming now through work groups,” Giblin said. “The ceremony will be unique. The families of future soldiers are going to get the opportunity to hear from veterans who have given decades of service. We are trying to make this not only a remembrance event, but a recognition event.”

AHEC staff work routinely with the Harrisburg Battalion by providing recruiters with educational resources to promote enlistment among regional high school students.

Below is a list of other Veterans Day events and ceremonies planned for the Cumberland County area:

Sunday, Nov. 7

Shippensburg: The Joint Veterans Council of Shippensburg will host its annual parade starting at 2 p.m. The parade will form at Queen and King streets at 1:30 p.m. The council consists of the American Legion Post 223 and VFW Post 6188.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Carlisle: The Carlisle Vietnam Veterans, Edward J. Rykoskey Post #1, will conduct its annual all-night vigil on the steps of the Old Courthouse to honor and remember all POWs and MIAs. The vigil starts at 11 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 11 a.m. Thursday. This is the 38th year for the observance.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Carlisle: The Joint Veterans Council of Carlisle will conduct the annual Veterans Day ceremony in the second floor courtroom of the Old Courthouse on the Square at 10:30 a.m. The Cumberland County Honor Guard is providing the firing squad and bugler.

Mechanicsburg: The Mechanicsburg Area Veterans Council will hold a ceremony at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery GAR monument on Marble Street at 11 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. inside VFW Post 6704 in Mechanicsburg. The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Larry Workman, an Army War College student.

Newville: The Newville Joint Veterans Council in cooperation with Newville Borough will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Fountain Square in the center of town. The event will feature traditional Veterans Day salutes including honor guard services, a rifle salute, the playing of taps and a keynote speaker from the Army War College. The service will honor all veterans with the placement of flowers and a wreath at the memorial. The Hometown Hero Banners that have adorned Big Spring Avenue all summer will be presented to family members in attendance.

Saint Patrick School: The school will host "A Salute, Thank You & Remembrance Honoring Those Who Serve" ceremony at 9 a.m. in the Parish Activity Center at 87 Marsh Drive. The students of Saint Patrick School invite their families to thank and honor America’s veterans for their sacrifices and service. Veterans are invited to wear their military uniforms. Masks are required.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Silver Spring Township: The Silver Spring Veterans Memorial Committee will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Willow Mill Park, 80 Willow Mill Park Road, starting at 1 p.m.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

