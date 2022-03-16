Midstate quilters have been comforting veterans for six years

With confidence, the close-knit friends have it all sewn up.

Since mid-January 2016, Doris’s Quilters for Vets have been on a mission to comfort those who have served in the military.

Working from home, this group of volunteers have made and gifted 901 lap quilts to veterans in all 50 states across all service branches.

“As long as we can, we will continue it,” said Doris Fahnestock, group founder. “We feel very strongly that veterans need something to know they are being appreciated. We really need to give as much as we can to them.”

Quilters for Vets can trace this pattern back to its early days when American Legion Post 674 of Mount Holly Springs donated money toward the purchase of fabric and other supplies.

The group was formed after the late Ronald Horn, a legion member, approached the local United Methodist Church to ask if quilters would be interested in making quilts for patients at the VA Medical Center in Lebanon.

The church quilting circle was already busy making products for a variety of charities including Project SHARE and the Sadler home. A church member, Fahnestock decided to take on the challenge of making a quilt for each bed at the VA medical center. She reached out to friends and brought them together at her home on Jan. 14, 2016, to gauge interest.

For Fahnestock, the mission was personal. Her husband Max was a Korean War veteran. She also heard stories of veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan struggling with physical and emotional wounds. She wanted to do her part and comfort them.

Back then, the group consisted of five seasoned quilters and about seven novices. To maximize efficiency, the workload was broken down into tasks in an assembly-line fashion, where each person took work home to bring back to group meetings held every two weeks.

Over the years, people came and went and the means of production changed to where each member completes each quilt from start to finish.

One woman delivers the goods despite a bout with liver cancer, Fahnestock said. And a member in South Carolina works long-distance, receiving bundles of unfinished quilts from Pennsylvania, she said.

COVID-19 prevented the group from meeting in-person for almost two years and made it difficult for the quilters to visit veterans in local nursing homes and retirement communities. Today, members meet every six to eight weeks in Mount Holly Springs for a gab session and dessert.

To scout out prospects, the quilters routinely attend local Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day ceremonies. “Every time we see a veteran, we reach out to them and ask if they need a quilt,” Fahnestock said.

“We’ve received numerous letters thanking us,” she said. “We’ve received quite a few hugs. The veterans are just so happy that somebody recognizes that they did something for the country. We’re just so happy to do it for them.”

David Toner of Mount Holly Springs has been with the group since its inception. As the only male in the group, he has learned and practiced every step in the quilt-making process.

“I wasn’t familiar with quilts and quilt-making until I joined this group,” Toner said. “It’s been very rewarding to see the veterans receiving these quilts.”

He credits the group and its achievements to Fahnestock. “It has been a very successful venture because of Doris,” Toner said. “She has been the backbone of the whole thing.”

“Doris is the person in charge and we all listen,” said Karen Shirey of Mount Holly Springs. “Believe me, she’s one tough taskmaster.”

The wife of a retired Army colonel, Shirey was a novice quilter when she joined the group. Her skills improved and she branched off into other areas, such as securing for the quilters a $2,000 grant from the G.B. Stuart Charitable Foundation to purchase fabric and other supplies.

In 2018, Quilters for Vets embarked on a project to broaden their reach. “Since many of us were military wives, we had contacts across the United States,” Shirey said. “Between those contacts and friends in the military, we were able to gift quilts to veterans in all 50 states. We started that around 2018 and just wrapped that up in 2021.

“There is no doubt we are totally committed to helping the veterans,” she said. “The ongoing support of veterans and their activities is at the center of what we do. It’s our small way to show our appreciation.”

