Memorial Day observances this weekend

Monroe Township: There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. at the Mount Zion Cemetery at the intersection of routes 74 and 174 outside Boiling Springs.

Masks are requested and limited socially-distanced seating will be available. Those wishing to attend may want to bring a chair. There is plenty of parking at the cemetery. The ceremony will last about 45 minutes.

The guest speaker will be Wilbur E. Wolf III, a retired brigadier general with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. The Cumberland Valley JROTC Color Guard will present and retire the colors. Sharon Nelson will lead a sing-a-long of patriotic music. Bagpiper Bill Gable will play two selections and Bugler Vanessa Shank will play Taps.

Navy veteran Ryan Barrick will be the master of ceremonies. Air Force veteran Jerry Warner will present the POW-MIA Remembrance Ceremony. Boy Scout Troop 333, Brownie Troop 11408 and Girl Scout Troop 12083 will assist in the event.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be in the Monroe Township building, 1220 Boiling Springs Road.