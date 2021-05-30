Memorial Day observances this weekend in Cumberland County

Below is a list of Memorial Day events scheduled in the county. Because this list mostly includes those organizations that responded to a request from the county veterans’ department, it may not be a complete list of all events.
Sunday, May 30
Boiling Springs: Boiling Springs VFW Post 8851 will host its annual parade, ceremony and picnic, with the parade starting at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the flag pole adjacent to the clock tower, with Edyie Robb as this year’s guest speaker. There will be a free picnic in the parking lot of Boiling Springs Tavern following the ceremony.
Mount Holly Springs: A ceremony will start at 1 p.m. at the Mount Holly Springs Cemetery. The guest speaker will be Army Lt. Col. Paul A. Tomcik. This event is being organized by VFW Post 7343.
Monday, May 31
Camp Hill: American Legion Post 43 will hold a Memorial Day service at 9:30 a.m. at the Camp Hill Cemetery behind the fire hall, 2145 Walnut St., Camp Hill. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Camp Hill Borough Building, 2145 Walnut St. There will not be a parade this year. The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Matthew P. Smith of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
Carlisle: Four-time Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion and decorated Vietnam War veteran Rocky Bleier will be the guest speaker at this year’s Carlisle Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Soldiers Walk at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, 950 Soldiers Drive. The event was moved away from the Square in Carlisle to meet COVID-19 safety requirements. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at AHEC’s pavilion located near the World War II outdoor exhibit of the Army Heritage Trail.
Carlisle: There will be a Remembrance and Rededication Ceremony of Lincoln Cemetery in Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m. Army Col. Kandace Daffin, an Army War College student, will be the guest speaker. This event is being sponsored by the Haines-Stackfield American Legion Post.
Mechanicsburg: The Mechanicsburg Area Veterans Council will hold a Memorial Day service at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery GAR monument, 137 Marble St., at 11 a.m. rain or shine. There will not be a parade this year. The guest speaker will be U.S. Army retired Col. Doug Etters.
Mechanicsburg: The Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Colored Cemetery, 424 W. Winding Hill Road. The services will be conducted rain or shine.
Monroe Township: There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. at the Mount Zion Cemetery at the intersection of routes 74 and 174 outside Boiling Springs.
Masks are requested and limited socially-distanced seating will be available. Those wishing to attend may want to bring a chair. There is plenty of parking at the cemetery. The ceremony will last about 45 minutes.
The guest speaker will be Wilbur E. Wolf III, a retired brigadier general with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. The Cumberland Valley JROTC Color Guard will present and retire the colors. Sharon Nelson will lead a sing-a-long of patriotic music. Bagpiper Bill Gable will play two selections and Bugler Vanessa Shank will play Taps.
Navy veteran Ryan Barrick will be the master of ceremonies. Air Force veteran Jerry Warner will present the POW-MIA Remembrance Ceremony. Boy Scout Troop 333, Brownie Troop 11408 and Girl Scout Troop 12083 will assist in the event.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be in the Monroe Township building, 1220 Boiling Springs Road.
Newville: The Joint Veterans Council of Newville will hold a parade starting at 1 p.m. Services will immediately follow the parade at the fountain and will include a guest speaker and playing of Taps. In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled and services will be held at the American Legion Failor Wagner Post 421 at 28 Shepherd Road, Newville.
Shippensburg: The Joint Veterans Council of Shippensburg will hold the annual ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery on Ott Road. This will be followed by services at Spring Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m., a flag raising ceremony at Shippensburg Veterans Memorial Park at noon and the Navy & Marine Memorial Services at Branch Bridge on King Street. The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 2 p.m. from the corner of King and Prince Streets. In the event of inclement weather, each unit returns to the post involved for refreshments and a time of fellowship.
Silver Spring Township: The Veterans Committee will have its 16th Annual Memorial Day Observance Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Willow Mill Park, 80 Willow Mill Park Road. This year’s guest speaker will be Marine Corps Col. Mark Smith. Twenty veterans will be honored with bricks placed at the Memorial in 2020 and 2021. Current state guidelines for COVID-19 will be observed.
