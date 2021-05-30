Memorial Day observances this weekend in Cumberland County

Below is a list of Memorial Day events scheduled in the county. Because this list mostly includes those organizations that responded to a request from the county veterans’ department, it may not be a complete list of all events.

Sunday, May 30

Boiling Springs: Boiling Springs VFW Post 8851 will host its annual parade, ceremony and picnic, with the parade starting at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the flag pole adjacent to the clock tower, with Edyie Robb as this year’s guest speaker. There will be a free picnic in the parking lot of Boiling Springs Tavern following the ceremony.

Mount Holly Springs: A ceremony will start at 1 p.m. at the Mount Holly Springs Cemetery. The guest speaker will be Army Lt. Col. Paul A. Tomcik. This event is being organized by VFW Post 7343.

Monday, May 31

Camp Hill: American Legion Post 43 will hold a Memorial Day service at 9:30 a.m. at the Camp Hill Cemetery behind the fire hall, 2145 Walnut St., Camp Hill. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Camp Hill Borough Building, 2145 Walnut St. There will not be a parade this year. The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Matthew P. Smith of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.