Memorial Day observances begin this weekend

Mechanicsburg: The Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Colored Cemetery, 424 W. Winding Hill Road. The services will be conducted rain or shine.

Newville: The Joint Veterans Council of Newville will hold a parade starting at 1 p.m. Services will immediately follow the parade at the fountain and will include a guest speaker and playing of Taps. In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled and services will be held at the American Legion Failor Wagner Post 421 at 28 Shepherd Road, Newville.

Shippensburg: The Joint Veterans Council of Shippensburg will hold the annual ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery on Ott Road. This will be followed by services at Spring Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m., a flag raising ceremony at Shippensburg Veterans Memorial Park at noon and the Navy & Marine Memorial Services at Branch Bridge on King Street. The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 2 p.m. from the corner of King and Prince Streets. In the event of inclement weather, each unit returns to the post involved for refreshments and a time of fellowship.