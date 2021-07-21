Maranian reinstated as War College commandant after Army probe finds no evidence of criminal wrongdoing

Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been reinstated and is back on duty as commandant of the Carlisle Barracks and U.S. Army War College, post spokeswoman Carol Kerr confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning from U.S. Army Public Affairs, the Army announced that an investigation has determined no probable cause exists to support an allegation that the career officer committed an offense of abusive sexual conduct prior to assuming command of the local installation.

The probe by the Army Criminal Investigation Division was led by a civilian who has conducted more than 700 sexual assault investigations in the past 18 years, according to the news release.

“Sixteen witnesses were interviewed, several multiple times, in an effort to develop evidence to determine if there was probable cause to substantiate the allegation,” the release reads. “After CID completed the investigation, they referred the case to an independent special victim prosecutor, as well as a former civilian prosecutor with 30 years’ experience who works as a highly qualified expert for the Army.”

Both experts determined that evidence was insufficient to establish probable cause that the offense had occurred.

