Maj. Gen. Hill assumes command of the Army War College

Maj. Gen. David C. Hill is the new commandant of the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks.

During a ceremony Tuesday at Bliss Hall, Hill took over command from Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, who first assumed the duties of Army War College commandant in July 2020.

A Pittsburgh native, Hill received his commission in 1990 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he graduated with a chemistry degree. Hill holds a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Missouri-Rolla and a master’s degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College.

A certified project management professional, Hill comes to the Army War College from his immediate prior assignments as the deputy chief of engineers and deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. His prior operational assignments include Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Operation Joint Endeavor and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

A Massachusetts native, Maranian was commissioned a second lieutenant in the field artillery from Bucknell University in Lewisburg in 1988.