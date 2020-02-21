Letterkenny Army Depot to layoff or reassign up to 323 contracted workers in 2020

Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg announced in a news release Thursday night it will lay off or reassign up to 323 contract workers beginning in March. Depot officials said the reduction will impact up to 75 contract personnel on or about March 10, and up to an additional 248 contract personnel through September.

Letterkenny officials said the downsizing is due to several depot maintenance programs ending and “projected reductions in other systems.”

“We are grateful for the work performed by our contractors and recognize their contribution to Army readiness. The depot would not be able to operate without them,” said Letterkenny Army Depot Commander Col. Gregory Gibbons. “The depot’s workforce surged and proudly supported its Nation during the Global War on Terror and successfully completed that mission in a time of need."

