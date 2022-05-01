Jim Thorpe Sports Days return to Carlisle Barracks after two-year COVID hiatus

Lt. Col. Jerome Rogers knew he had to fly fast down the track to stay ahead of the competition.

The Air Force officer was running the mile relay during an opening event Thursday of the Jim Thorpe Sports Days at Carlisle Barracks.

“I knew not to look back,” Rogers said. “I knew that over my shoulder there was going to be the Air Force coming up behind me. If I looked, I would see them. It might draw me off my game.”

Rogers was one of 100 students who represented the U.S. Army War College in a competition against four other senior service schools of the U.S. military.

Named after sports legend Jim Thorpe, the games that ran Thursday into Saturday brought to the post 300 student athletes from the Air War College, Naval War College, National Defense University and the Eisenhower School of National Security. The Army War College would go on to win the JTSD Commandant's Cup.

Each school counts among its ranks career officers from every service branch along with senior level civilian leaders. So while Rogers serves in the Air Force, he competed for an Army team in a Carlisle Barracks tradition that champions both camaraderie and the competitive spirit.

“Sprinting is a maximum effort sport,” Rogers said. “You could tell that everybody out there was really giving their all to represent their school.”

After he crossed the finish line, Rogers gave the Air War College students a playful wave in celebration of the Army War College win. There were no hard feelings.

“We all got together at the Tiki Bar afterwards,” Rogers said.

Spirit of Thorpe

Here and there, throughout the weekend, the five teams competed in functional fitness and a variety of different sports including running, cycling, basketball, soccer, skeet/trap shooting, golf, tennis, volleyball, bowling and softball.

Trophies were awarded for each sport.

Army Col. Gretchen Gardner was the student coach of the Army War College volleyball team. “I’m rather confident we’re going to take home the trophy,” she said Friday morning.

About eight of the 12 athletes on her co-ed team are International Fellows, senior military officers from other countries who enroll at the schools.

“We got quite the diversity,” Gardner said. “We’re trying to embody the spirit of Jim Thorpe, everybody giving their all. I love seeing the skill of all the athletes. It’s amazing.”

Before his arrival at Carlisle Barracks, Greek Army Col. Nick Zaras knew nothing about Jim Thorpe. Since then, he has gotten an education on the Olympic gold medalist and multisport athlete whose talent was discovered at Indian Field by football coach Pop Warner.

“I’m honored to be participating in his legacy,” said Zaras, who represented the Army War College in volleyball and basketball. “I am, by nature, competitive. I like sports.”

Back from COVID

An annual event for over 40 years, Jim Thorpe Sports Days was canceled in 2020 and 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Air Force Col. Dave Max served as chairman of the Army War College planning committee to kick-start the event after a two-year hiatus. A student, Max has combat experience as a pilot of F-15E Strike Eagles.

“Every couple weeks, we had virtual meetings, not just here at the Army War College, but at all the participating war colleges,” Max said. “We worked out all the details on how to line up the events and get the word out to all the athletes.”

The disruption from the pandemic caused a mystery. No one knew at first where to find the costume of Colonel Eagle, the Army War College mascot, Max said. Eventually, the costume was found in the post youth center and used during the Jim Thorpe Sports Days pep rally with the commandant, Maj. Gen. David Hill, taking on the starring role.

“It has been a lot of planning and coordination,” Max said, adding that preparations started in November. “But seeing the opening ceremony, the energy in the crowd, made it all worthwhile.”

The games opened Thursday with Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, deputy adjutant general for the Wisconsin National Guard, serving as the special guest. A Native American of the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Tribe, Mathews is a 2011 Army War College graduate and member of the winning Jim Thorpe running team from that year.

The opening ceremony featured the ROTC color guard from Cumberland Valley High School, an Olympic style walk-on with the athletes of every school, a torch relay lap around the track and the lighting of the cauldron.

Megan Schafer and Eric Danielsen, Air Force colonels who are students at the Eisenhower School, were active on the softball team and participated in running events.

“It’s a pretty cool thing to come here, compete and continue the legacy,” Schafer said. “My father-in-law competed here on the same field when he was a war college student. So many leaders in our military and government have done this.”

“We have a lot of players who are all-around good athletes,” Danielsen said. “Most of us are at the same stage in our careers — two decades under our belts. We are moving from lower-level tactical leadership positions to more strategic leadership positions. We are at the same stage. When we are on the field playing together, the vibe that I catch the most is people are proud to be here.

“We’ve all worked really hard and are at a transition point,” he said. “We’ve turned a lot of important assignments and have a few more to go. This is a very small break between the big assignments. We’re just ecstatic about getting outside and just playing together.”

