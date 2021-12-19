How perceived threats resulted in creation of Space Force

Space was already a difficult environment for military operations.

The vacuum combined with radiation, solar flares and other natural hazards complicated every endeavor.

Add to this the accumulation of man-made debris orbiting the Earth at speeds approaching 17,000 mph.

But it was the build-up of rivals and their advances in technology that pushed the U.S. to establish the Space Force, the newest branch of the military, said Greg Hillebrand, a U.S. Army War College professor at Carlisle Barracks.

On Dec. 20, 2019, then-President Donald Trump signed into law legislation that launched the Space Force as an outgrowth from the Air Force and U.S. Space Command.

In a speech two months later, Space Force Gen. John W. Raymond recalled an incident as he described the gravity of the emerging situation, Hillebrand said.

Orbital orchestrations

Space Command was tracking a newly launched Russian satellite when that spacecraft divided in two. One part of it executed complex orbital maneuvers as it shadowed an American satellite.

Though no harm was done, the demonstration created unease.

“There’s no good reason to do that except militarily,” Hillebrand said. “Space has gone from just being difficult to people actively trying to make it difficult. The Russians, the Chinese have maneuverable satellites. These kinds of things didn’t exist in the past. Now it seems to be happening more and more.”

Even concepts developed by American industry have the potential to be weaponized. Hillebrand cited as an example a mission extension vehicle developed recently by Northup Grumman.

The vehicle is a satellite that can fly up to another satellite and plug itself in. The purpose is to provide a new power source and battery for an old satellite that’s about to fail.

“But what else can you do with that [concept]?” Hillebrand asked. In theory, such a spacecraft could hijack the satellite to interfere with its functions or move it out of position.

Until recently, space was like an electric company providing useful products and services to the military in areas such as intelligence gathering, weather tracking, navigation and communications, Hillebrand said. Beyond the hazards of a hostile environment, its potential by U.S. forces went unchallenged.

“Now the world has changed and we need specialists,” Hillebrand said. “We have this threat. People who want to affect us. Our enemies know we rely heavily on space. It’s an enormous part of the way we fight.”

Growing reliance

The earliest use of space by the U.S. military took the form of Cold War satellite imagery of places high-level leaders could not see with aircraft or their own eyes. Gradually, capabilities developed at the strategic level filtered down through the command structure to the operations and tactical level.

TV news coverage of the 1991 Gulf War showcased the use of GPS satellites to direct precision guided munitions to critical targets in support of conventional warfare, said Col. Benjamin Ogden, an Army War College professor. “Countries took notice at that point. Countries that have risen such as China and India that [now] consider themselves space powers. They are beginning to see the fruits of this.”

The use of space evolved even farther during wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, which saw the deployment of Predator drones to attack targets remotely by way of satellite link, Hillebrand said. “But that link is very fragile. The bad guys can jam it. They can break the satellite. They can use cyber tools to try and affect it. That’s the reason why we need a separate Space Force.”

For decades, the job of guarding space fell mostly on the Air Force and Space Command. But now, with the Space Force, that work can continue with a much greater focus.

Like any service branch, the primary mission of Space Force is to recruit, train and equip personnel who are then deployed as specialists to combat and operational commands, Hillebrand said.

He said a greater focus is necessary to counteract rivals who want to disrupt the ability of the U.S. to use space assets not only in military operations, but in maintaining the global economy.

Everything from cellphone networks to stock market transactions is dependent on space technology and the precision timing of the Global Positioning System.

“The world is more complicated,” Hillebrand said. “The bad guys are taking action. Space is getting more congested, contested, competitive and complex.”

Chances are any future conflict with a major rival will start with operations in space and cyberspace to break down satellites, interfere with communications and deny the use of GPS for navigation and precision targeting.

“All the benefits we get from space they would want to degrade as much as they could before they started doing ground, sea or air operations,” Hillebrand said. “One of the big challenges we face is we do most of our warfighting as an away game. We defend as far forward as possible.”

This is why the U.S. maintains forces in places like Germany, Japan and Korea. But these overseas locations need effective command and control and that requires reliable lines of communications.

Know thy domain

Not only are rivals trying to disrupt assets, they want the same capabilities the U.S. military can leverage, Ogden said. “Space has become the leading edge of why we are a lethal force. We are decreasing our military size, but still doing amazing effects because of these enablers.”

While the rivalry gears up in orbit, there are also plans by the U.S. and other powers to resume manned lunar missions with the goal of having a continuous presence on the moon.

“It remains to be seen how the Space Force will evolve and develop to support those types of missions,” Ogden said. “The commercial sector is going to grab on this as an economic driver. There’s a lot of money to be made, but that’s going to have to be protected.”

A core mission of the new service branch is space domain awareness, said John Blackman, one of two Space Force guardians in the Army War College Class of 2022.

This mission, at its heart, strives to keep tabs on the activities of other nations so that the U.S. has the information it needs to make accurate tactical, operational and strategic decisions, Blackman said.

Another goal is having the ability to distinguish between the natural and manmade. For example, a satellite going off-line may have been the result of a solar flare and not a cyberattack on its operating systems.

There is another, more practical need for space domain awareness. The mass of debris in orbit presents a very real danger not only to satellites, spacecraft and the International Space Station, but to the humans trying to explore space and make use of its potential.

“Somebody has to be managing this,” Hillebrand said. “Somebody has to be tracking this.”

That type of work requires specialists who can calculate the probability of an orbital collision and then assist in making course adjustments.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

