Hampden Township group will collect items for soldier care packages Nov. 21

The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee will send care packages to Pennsylvania National Guardsmen deployed in the Middle East this holiday season.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 21, at the community center at the township recreation building, 5001 Hampden Park Drive, Mechanicsburg.

The care packages will be shipped in early December to 700 members of the 28th expeditionary combat aviation brigade of the Pennsylvania National Guard assigned to U.S. Central Command.

“This is a local group, a Pennsylvania group,” said Georgeann Maguire, a recognition committee board member. “These are our neighbors. We have a point of contact through the chain of command and chaplain’s office that will be distributing the care packages.”

The committee will accept a variety of food, personal hygiene and recreational items. Based on past participation, Maguire is optimistic the one-day collection will be successful.

“People are very generous,” she said. “It can be overwhelming. The community really wants to support our military who are serving in harm’s way.”

Recommended items include: