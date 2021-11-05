Green Ridge Village puts veterans' service on display

Service to country is on display along the driveway leading to Green Ridge Village in Newville.

For three years, staff has put up yard signs for the month of November to salute veterans who are residents of the retirement community.

“It’s very important to honor our veterans,” said Amanda Mylin, director of community life. “They have sacrificed so much for our country. I know the residents love to see their pictures.”

This year, there are about 50 signs, each with a photograph of a veteran along with their name and service branch. While most are men, there are a few ladies, Mylin said. “We send the pictures every year to the corporate office. They make the signs for us. We just keep adding to the display.”

Adjustments have been made over the years to account for veterans who move into Green Ridge Village and those who die from one year to the next.

“It’s just a nice way to honor them each year,” Mylin said. “It brings a sense of community.”

