Dunham clinic contacts all patients about the possibility of mixed medications

The Dunham Army Health Clinic at Carlisle Barracks has contacted all the patients who may have picked up mixed medications for prescriptions filled between Nov. 9 and 16, according to a press release issued Friday.

Post officials reached out to the media on Nov. 25 in an effort to alert Tricare beneficiaries that a pharmacy machine malfunction may have caused the wrong medications to be mixed in with prescriptions dispensed during that period.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the time, the clinic had contacted about two-thirds of the patients who were potentially affected leaving 103 pending call backs from phone messages and 64 for whom phone contact had failed.

“Communitywide effort raised visibility of the clinic efforts to contact pharmacy patients by broadcast news media, social media and outreach by the Carlisle Barracks retirement services office,” the press release said. “Continued efforts by Dunham achieved full contact.”

No pharmacy patient has reported a medical concern related to prescriptions. Fewer than a handful of patients found mixed medications, and those amounted to no more than a handful of mistakenly dispensed medications.

Tricare beneficiaries can update their address and/or phone number on the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.