DLA Distribution in New Cumberland receives Moderna vaccine to send to overseas troops
DLA vaccine

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, in New Cumberland, receives the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to overseas troops and the Navy fleet.

 Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs

After receiving its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at DLA Distribution Susquehanna in New Cumberland, the Defense Logistics Agency is preparing to send it to overseas troops.

DLA is partnering with the Department of Health & Human Services on Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 to get the vaccine to locations outside the continental United States and to the Navy fleet.

DLA already has a model to store and ship the seasonal flu vaccine. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna's vaccine does not require super cold storage, making it easier to ship and store.

