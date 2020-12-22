DLA Distribution in New Cumberland receives Moderna vaccine to send to overseas troops

After receiving its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at DLA Distribution Susquehanna in New Cumberland, the Defense Logistics Agency is preparing to send it to overseas troops.

DLA is partnering with the Department of Health & Human Services on Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 to get the vaccine to locations outside the continental United States and to the Navy fleet.

DLA already has a model to store and ship the seasonal flu vaccine. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna's vaccine does not require super cold storage, making it easier to ship and store.