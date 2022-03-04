Dickinson College professors: Much of what happens next in Ukraine hinges on the mindset of Putin

Depending on the perspective, the Russian military's 40-mile convoy could be evidence of a folly or a symbol of frustration.

For days, a massive Russian military convoy has sat, largely stalled about 15 miles outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, which is believed to be the central target of Moscow’s war.

Eight days into the war, the expanse of Russian supply trucks, troops and weapons has been plagued with fuel and food shortages and logistical challenges, including weather and mud.

Looking on from Carlisle, Jeff McCausland sees proof of what he calls “an administrative move.” A retired Army colonel, McCausland is a professor of international security at Dickinson College.

“Anybody who has done anything in the military knows you don’t conduct a convoy like that,” McCausland said. "Running vehicles bumper-to-bumper on windy roads through hostile territory just invites an attack.

“Soldiers are taught to advance at intervals,” he said. “They are taught, if the convoy stops for any reason, to provide flank security. You would have helicopters overhead, mobile air defense along the line of march. You would do all of those things and we see none of those things happening. It would suggest to me poor leadership on their part.”

For McCausland, the behavior of this convoy is confirmation the reports are true. The Russian military counted on speed, surprise and precision for a quick and decisive win. Instead, the invaders were met with such stiff resistance that the plan has shifted to mass and indiscriminate force to crush the spirit of the Ukrainian people.

“The Russians have conducted this war in a surprisingly bad fashion,” McCausland said. “They have seriously miscalculated. We have seen units coming to a full stop because they are out of fuel. There are widespread reports of units without food. Incidents, anecdotally, demonstrate what appears to be poor training and poor discipline.”

A frustrating balance

For Karl Qualls, the convoy represents a different kind of futility. A professor of history at Dickinson College, he has lived in both Russia and Ukraine and has friends in both countries.

The vehicles could easily be destroyed within minutes by cruise missiles or a NATO airstrike, but that attack could cascade into a global war with a nuclear-armed Russian Federation, Qualls said. “I understand why NATO is not doing it, but it’s very frustrating. This war could be ended in a matter of days on the Ukraine side if the western powers actually do something.”

While it is promising that Germany and other countries are shipping weapons to the Ukrainians, those supplies are moving too slowly and could be cut off should Russia decide to destroy bridges and railroads leading into the warzone.

“The amount of weaponry the Ukrainians are using now they are going to be expending in a matter of days,” Qualls said. “The rearmament has to continue or the country is not going to be able to protect itself.

“The Russian advance was supposed to be like a blitzkrieg, really rapid,” he said. “Take down the capital and the government and then we win. But when that slowed down, Putin gets more desperate and we see much more lethal attacks on civilian populations. That’s what NATO is thinking. If we get involved in some way and slow down Putin even further, does he get even more desperate? The only thing he can do to ratchet things up is to use nuclear weapons.”

Qualls compared the current level of tension with the Cuban missile crisis. He said his greatest fear would be an accidental exchange triggered by nerves or a mistake in interpretation.

History and overtures

“Putin is imagining enemies,” said Andy Wolff, an associate professor of political science and international studies at Dickinson College. “He knows that Ukraine is not going to get into NATO despite a Ukrainian desire to enter the alliance. There’s very little appetite from western member states to reach a consensus to allow it. It just wasn’t in the cards, yet he is dreaming up a nightmare scenario where the U.S. would place missiles in Ukrainian territory.”

But the U.S. already has weapons deployed within NATO that can reach Russian soil without deploying systems in Ukraine.

“Russia is security paranoid,” Wolff said. “It always fears invasion. There is an historical pattern for them.”

For much of its history, Russia has been a major influence in Europe with its resources and population, Wolff said. In particular, Russia has been a driver of policy and politics “in its neighborhood” from Scandinavia and the Baltic states in the north to the Balkans and former Yugoslavia in the south, he said.

Since 1990, there have been five waves of NATO expansion eastward toward Russia into countries that used to fall within its sphere of influence, Wolff said. “To think that somehow they could be excluded from that region just goes against historical trends, but that doesn’t mean they [the Russians] had to view NATO as a threat.”

Instead, NATO and the West have reached out to Russia in ways to reassure its leaders that there are no plans to overtake it. “There were all kinds of overtures to cooperate, to continue a conversation about security issues in Europe,” Wolff said. Until two to three years ago, Russia had one of the largest delegations at NATO headquarters in Brussels, he said.

Part of what the world is seeing is a push-back from a Russia that wants more respect and influence on the international stage, Wolff said. There is worry and concern by Putin that a successful democracy and market economy in Ukraine could show the Russian people that there is an alternative to a system run by oligarchs, he said.

Cold War part two

“This all occurred because of two enormous miscalculations by Putin,” McCausland said. “One was that he would waltz into Ukraine and the Ukrainians would not resist and this war would be over by now. The other is that the international community would react with typical short-term fury and then everything would subside.”

Neither scenario has occurred. Instead, the Ukrainians are defiant, the cohesion of NATO has been remarkable and countries worldwide are in support of the sanctions including Switzerland, a historically neutral country, McCausland said. “Back here, in the U.S., I worry a bit frankly. This can’t be looked upon as just a war far, far away in a place very few of us have been to between people we know little about.”

While concerns about the economy and rising gas prices are justified, the new reality that Americans need to cope with is a different form of Cold War to counter Putin who has already been waging a conflict against democracy, McCausland said. “This is about the values of freedom, democracy, liberty and human rights which we have argued for since our inception. It’s essentially what we are all about.”

