Dickinson College professor who lived in Russia and Ukraine "torn up" by suffering on both sides of war

Karl Qualls receives an email from Kyiv every day.

Each message of late describes the steady deterioration of Ukraine's capital city while under assault from the Russian army.

“Food is running short. ... Medicine is running short. ... Defiance is still high,” said Qualls, a history professor at Dickinson College. “People are beginning to ignore the warning sirens because they go off so much.”

Early on during the invasion, the emails described shelters packed with people trying to escape the Russian air and artillery strikes. But times have changed.

“There’s now plenty of room,” Qualls said. “They are resigned to their fate, staying in their apartments. The loss of life is real. The first person close to me was on Monday [Feb. 28]. It was a student who was killed. But that was just one of thousands.”

An expert in Russian and Soviet history, Qualls has lived in Russia and Ukraine off and on for the past 30 years. He has contacts in both nations that are now at war with one another.

“I’m torn up,” he said Wednesday. “These are places I know so well. They are people I love. To see them suffering in this way is really hard to deal with. To see them pitted against themselves by [Vladimir] Putin and his cronies is just heartbreaking.”

Mutual suffering

For Ukrainians, the pain is physical derived from violence. But Qualls says their fortitude has been impressive.

“They are an incredibly proud people,” Qualls said. “It’s a resilience I haven’t seen in a lot of countries. Some of it is in the way that Ukraine has been treated in the past. They’re sick of it and they’re willing to fight.”

Their grievances go back to a famine that happened in the 1930s under the Soviet regime. The more recent sore spot was the 2014 invasion when the Russian Federation annexed Crimea and touched off a civil war in the east.

Like many, Qualls said he watches the footage of Ukrainians blocking armored vehicles with their bodies, old ladies in the streets yelling at heavily armed Russian soldiers and farmers hooking up tractors to haul away enemy tanks.

But that’s just one side of the conflict — one part of the story.

“In Russia, most of my friends are very much against this war,” Qualls said. “The people I know are intellectuals, middle class. They are absolutely furious. They are horrified by what they are seeing going on. They are seeing indiscriminate bombing and shelling. They don’t want any part of that. They see Ukrainians as their cousins. It’s like killing family for a lot of Russians.”

Some of their discontent over the government has spilled over into Russian streets. Thousands of people have been arrested by security forces controlled by Russian President Vladimir Putin. By American standards, the crowds may not look huge, but the fact that demonstrations are happening is significant, Qualls said.

“They are in a country that has made any form of protest essentially illegal," he added.

Quid pro quo

Qualls said one common link between the people in both countries is a mutual hatred for Putin and the oligarchs, Russia's ultra rich business leaders.

“Most people know him as a former KGB agent in East Germany,” Qualls said, referring to the Russian president and his rise to power.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Putin returned to his hometown of St. Petersburg where he got involved in local politics, lining his pockets with money illegally drawn from the municipal budget, Qualls said. “In the 1990s, there was a Wild West capitalism surging in the former Soviet Union. State industries were sold off very cheaply by Boris Yeltsin to his friends. This is where the oligarchs began. They were getting coal mines and oil wells virtually for nothing and were able to turn that into millions and billions of dollars.

“Today, those oligarchs still hold those companies because Putin says that they can,” Qualls said. “Everybody has agreed to a quid pro quo where you support me and I will let you enrich yourself so long as I get a cut.”

Qualls said when one oligarch dared to criticize Putin, he was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor in prison. That sent a message to the other oligarchs to play by the rules if they want to keep their wealth and freedom.

“They need to do what Putin says,” Qualls said. “They support him because he continues to allow them to ravage the Russian economy. The standard of living for the average Russian is far below the rest of the developed economies of the world. All the money is going to the guys who own the oil wells and gas companies.”

Painful sanctions

With the invasion of Ukraine, the West has imposed severe economic sanctions that are bound to cut deep into the wealth of the oligarchs and the pocketbook of the average Russian citizen.

“The people are going to be suffering terribly,” Qualls said. “When markets opened over (last) weekend, their inflation rate went from 9.5 to 20%, the Ruble crashed, the stock market crashed.”

The calculus in the West is that the harsh sanctions may just be enough incentive to motivate the Russian people to protest in greater numbers and to push the oligarchs to pressure Putin into backing off in Ukraine, Qualls said. “The problem is Putin can’t leave without some kind of win because then he loses face. Putin has to be able to say that he accomplished something.”

Qualls is hopeful that if Putin and his generals could secure the southern coast of Ukraine that would be enough to satisfy his territorial ambitions by providing a land corridor from Russia through the breakaway republics in the east south to the tip of the Crimean peninsula.

But the path to this kind of outcome is not an easy one.

“As long as the military and security forces are still in Putin’s hands, he would still be able to crack down,” Qualls said. “The thing to watch for is if the security police get sick and tired of arresting people or if the military gets sick and tired of losing troops in massive numbers.

“Most of the troops in Ukraine are young conscripts,” he added. “These kids are 18, 19, 20-years-old. Most of them were told they were going on maneuvers. Several of them have already surrendered because they knew they were lied to. How that hurts morale would be something to keep an eye on.”

Even if the sanctions work, the pressure may not be enough to oust Putin from power, Qualls said.

“He’s not going to step aside on his own. He’s got too much of an ego. Then what would happen? He probably couldn’t stay in Russia without being arrested, stripped of his assets and put in prison. It’s probably going to have to be some power move to get him out of office. I don’t see him doing it voluntarily.”

Even if Putin is forced from office, the danger may not subside.

“The problem is there’s no clear successor,” Qualls said. “There’s no one to fill that void. None of the oligarchs can do it themselves. They would actually have less respect than Putin. It could possibly be even worse. It’s hard to believe but there are worst nationalists in Russia than Putin.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.