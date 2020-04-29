Cumberland County Honor Guard seeks younger volunteers to carry on tradition

If the person accepts the responsibility, arrangements will be made to have them included on the membership rolls and for a tailor to take measurements for the uniform that the Honor Guard provides, Newsome said.

Honoring Cumberland County veterans at funeral services is the top priority of Honor Guard members and the reason the organization exists. It consists of two squads of riflemen who operate on a rotation where First Squad responds to requests for military salutes scheduled during the first 15 days of each month while the Second Squad responds to requests scheduled during the second 15 days. Newsome is in charge of First Squad.

Squad leaders are responsible for assembling a team of volunteers to staff each request for a military salute. The typical request requires a group of seven riflemen to travel to a cemetery, funeral home or place of worship for a funeral service. Sometime during the service, the volunteers fall into formation and present arms before the riflemen fire three volleys representing the 21-gun salute. This is followed by a lone bugler who plays taps.