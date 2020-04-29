Cumberland County Honor Guard seeks younger volunteers to carry on tradition

The Cumberland County Honor Guard wants to recruit younger volunteers to fill its ranks and continue its tradition of saluting fallen veterans.
Though holding steady at about 60 members, the average age of volunteers is in the late-60s or early 70s, said Joe Newsome, 80, a retired Army colonel and a member since 2005.
Current volunteers are veterans who represent every branch of the U.S. military except the Coast Guard, Newsome said. They include men and women, former officers and enlisted personnel, who served in active, Guard and reserve units. Newsome’s career included three tours of duty in Vietnam.
Recruiting younger veterans to serve on the Honor Guard can be a challenge since many of them are still working and raising families, Newsome said. He cited the case of a woman whose full-time job limits her involvement to funerals held on Saturdays.
While Honor Guard members have traditionally been veterans, nonveterans are welcome so long as they are motivated and respect the mission of the organization, Newsome said. Those interested in participating in the Honor Guard can contact Sharon McLaughlin, administrative assistant at the county office of veterans’ affairs, at either 717-240-6178 or smclaughlin@ccpa.net.
An Honor Guard leader would then contact the person to arrange for an interview where they would explain what the expectations are for volunteers, Newsome said. “We then leave it up to them.”
If the person accepts the responsibility, arrangements will be made to have them included on the membership rolls and for a tailor to take measurements for the uniform that the Honor Guard provides, Newsome said.
Honoring Cumberland County veterans at funeral services is the top priority of Honor Guard members and the reason the organization exists. It consists of two squads of riflemen who operate on a rotation where First Squad responds to requests for military salutes scheduled during the first 15 days of each month while the Second Squad responds to requests scheduled during the second 15 days. Newsome is in charge of First Squad.
Squad leaders are responsible for assembling a team of volunteers to staff each request for a military salute. The typical request requires a group of seven riflemen to travel to a cemetery, funeral home or place of worship for a funeral service. Sometime during the service, the volunteers fall into formation and present arms before the riflemen fire three volleys representing the 21-gun salute. This is followed by a lone bugler who plays taps.
It is up to the squad leader to line up the bugler along with one or two other volunteers who present a folded flag to a designated next of kin. In cases where there is a casket, the volunteers fold the flag and then present it, Newsome said. In cases where there is a cremation urn, the flag is already folded.
Any money offered by families is accepted as a donation and deposited into an account managed by the county Office of Veterans’ Affairs, Newsome said. That money is used to maintain Honor Guard uniforms, the ceremonial rifles and the van the volunteers use to travel to funeral services.
The Honor Guard responds to request for services held within Cumberland County along with services outside the county within a reasonable distance, Newsome said. In the past, Honor Guard members have traveled to Harrisburg, York County and the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery outside Annville in Lebanon County.
Depending on the circumstances, Honor Guard members have participated in four to five funeral services per day, Newsome said. The average member is expected to put in 10 to 12 hours during the 15-day cycle they are assigned to depending on whether they are a member of the First or Second Squad, he said.
“We work with each of our members,” Newsome said. “It’s very important that we honor fallen veterans. We are all dedicated and enjoy what we do.”
The secondary mission of the county Honor Guard is to participate in patriotic events associated with the U.S. military. This has included marching in the Memorial Day parade and attending the annual Veterans’ Day ceremony at Lamberton Middle School.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
