Commandant of Army War College in Carlisle suspended amid investigation

The major general in charge of Carlisle Barracks and the U.S. Army War College has been suspended after seven months on the job amid an investigation into undisclosed allegations against him, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.
“Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended from his duties as the Commandant of the U.S. Army War College,” Cynthia O. Smith, an Army spokeswoman, said in a brief statement released by the War College Wednesday. “This matter is under investigation and unrelated to his current position.”
The War College spokesperson said the investigation is not local and confirmed that Army Maj. Gen. David C. Hill, who had been serving as the deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was assigned Tuesday as acting commandant of both Carlisle Barracks and the War College.
Maranian took over as commandant at the Carlisle facility in July in a change-of-command ceremony for the outgoing commandant Maj. Gen. John Kem.
Stars and Stripes reported that Army officials have declined to provide additional information about the investigation, including who is conducting it.
Maranian became that school’s 52nd commandant in July. He was commissioned into the Army as a field artillery officer in 1988 and is a veteran of the recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to his service biography.
Carlisle community connection key for Maj. Gen. John Kem as he moves on from post at Army War College
Prior to taking command at the War College, Maranian served as the deputy commanding general for education at the Army Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, the Stars and Stripes reported. Maranian graduated from the War College in 2013.
The War College trains Army lieutenant colonels and colonels to lead at the highest levels of national security. Students graduate with a master’s degree in strategic studies. The curriculum takes the form of either a 10-month residence course on the Carlisle Barracks campus or a two-year distance education program.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.