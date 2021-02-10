Commandant of Army War College in Carlisle suspended amid investigation

The major general in charge of Carlisle Barracks and the U.S. Army War College has been suspended after seven months on the job amid an investigation into undisclosed allegations against him, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

“Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended from his duties as the Commandant of the U.S. Army War College,” Cynthia O. Smith, an Army spokeswoman, said in a brief statement released by the War College Wednesday. “This matter is under investigation and unrelated to his current position.”

The War College spokesperson said the investigation is not local and confirmed that Army Maj. Gen. David C. Hill, who had been serving as the deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was assigned Tuesday as acting commandant of both Carlisle Barracks and the War College.

Maranian took over as commandant at the Carlisle facility in July in a change-of-command ceremony for the outgoing commandant Maj. Gen. John Kem.

