Coast Guard alters training for incoming class due to virus

Coast Guard officials said those two weeks will be spent in the barracks on what is known as ROM — restriction of movement — status. The cadets will undergo coronavirus testing and the only thing they will be issued that first day will be a computer. They will spend the first part of Swab Summer online in their rooms, learning about their responsibilities and duties, along with the history and traditions of the Coast Guard and the academy.

The physical training will begin once the quarantine ends, with the screaming coming from a little farther away than in past years. It will conclude with what, in past years, has been a three-day sail aboard the Coast Guard's tall ship, Eagle. But for members of this class, that will be divided into several single-day trips to allow for more social distancing on board.

Senior Dan Taglianetti, the Swab Summer company commander, said the training won't be any less rigorous. He said his group of cadre has been taught how to keep everyone safe, while making sure the swabs learn what they need to know.

"People will be organized in a certain way so they don't come into contact with each other," he said. "But for the most part, the intensity will still be there. It just won't be as traditional with the proximity and masks and things."