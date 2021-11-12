Ceremony at AHEC Thursday salutes both veterans and recruits

This time, Veterans Day was personal for Alli Smith.

The Chambersburg woman sat in the audience as her husband took the Oath of Enlistment during a ceremony Thursday at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center outside Carlisle.

“Before, it was always just a respectful holiday, a general thank you for all those who served,” she said. “Now, it’s touching my family more.”

Jordan Smith, 31, was among the 20 new recruits who stood at attention and raised their right hand for the time-honored pledge of a soon-to-be soldier.

It was not an easy decision for the father of three children to volunteer for the Army Reserve. On Monday, he will depart for boot camp followed by training as a practical nursing specialist. Except for leave now and then, Jordan will be away from his family for about a year.

“The military is something I always wanted to do,” he said.

But before, the timing was not right. All that changed when Jordan saw the opportunity to advance his career in health care while giving back to the country. It has happened before in his family, generation after generation.

“My great-grandfather served in World War I,” he said. “My grandfather served in World War II. They were in the Army. My dad was in the Air Force.

“I’ve had friends who were already in the Army right out of high school,” he said. “Some of them had bad things happen to them. Serving is a good way to honor them and the sacrifices they’ve made.”

For Cai Reisinger, 17, of Hampden Township, signing up for the active-duty Army was as much a salute to the past as an advance in his future. A senior at Cumberland Valley High School, Reisinger will train as a combat medic to jump-start a future civilian career in health care.

His father, Sam Reisinger, looked on with pride as his younger son took the oath. Two years prior, his older son, Cory, enlisted in the Army and is now a signals intelligence analyst.

“It makes you grow up,” the father said, recalling his own service in the Army. “It teaches you responsibility.”

Called “Generations of Soldier Heritage: Veterans Day Enlistment Ceremony,” the event Thursday was a new concept that incorporates presentations by Army veterans with the Oath of Enlistment. It was held outside at the Soldiers Walk patio in front of the main Army Heritage & Education Center building.

For the families, the venue made a special day even more memorable.

“It was a cool experience ... something I’ll never forget,” Cai said.

“It’s a really good way to get the family excited about joining the service,” Alli Smith said. “It makes the send-off more meaningful.”

Retired Army Maj. Ed Miller spoke on what it means to be a veteran. He served as a noncommissioned officer in Vietnam before returning to the military to attend Officer Candidate School and serve a stint in the National Guard.

“As a new soldier, we came from different backgrounds,” Miller said of his early days. “The transition to military life was difficult for some. I came to appreciate more the country and the home my family provided me.”

Though retired, Miller continues to answer the call to serve with a responsibility to help others and the determination to use his status as a veteran to set an example. In recent years, Miller has been active with the Cumberland County Honor Guard and as a volunteer helper at blood drives hosted by a local VFW post. He has served food to the needy.

A U.S. Army War College student, Lt. Col. J. Brad Fausnaugh delivered the keynote address Thursday on what it means to be a soldier. Part of his message focused on the significance of the oath and its pledge to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies.

“You are now the protectors,” he told the recruits. “You stand for something greater than yourself. The world is becoming ever more unstable. For the last 20 years, our nation has only known conflict and war. While the long wars are ending, there are turbulent times ahead. You, like many veterans who came before, will stand ready to deploy, fight and win, when called upon. By training and preparing, by being ready, you make the cost of conflict too high for any nation who opposes freedom.

“Yes, the oath says domestic enemies too,” Fausnaugh said. “Never, more than now, has the nation needed the military to lead in societal change. Our Army’s number one priority is our people. This means we must take a stand and make a difference in diversity, equality and inclusion. We must eliminate harmful behaviors that plague our force and our society. To do this, we have to be stalwart examples of our nation and our community and treat everybody with dignity and respect.”

Fausnaugh had special words for all the friends, family, educators and mentors who supported the recruits in their lead-up to the oath.

“Your impact on them cannot be understated,” he said. “Be proud, watch closely in the coming months and years as they grow to reach their full potential.”

